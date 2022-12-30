Read full article on original website
EW.com
With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon
For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
I Wanna Dance With Somebody Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Think Of The Whitney Houston Biopic
See what critics are saying about the new Whitney Huston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody review – doggedly formulaic Whitney Houston biopic
The singer’s voice is mostly lip-synced, by British actor Naomi Ackie, but this by-numbers film falls well short of capturing Houston’s mega-watt appeal
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Will Smith's Latest Movie Flops After Oscars Slap 'Really Rams Home' His Mistake
Nearly a year after Will Smith infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards last March, it seems the I Am Legend lead is getting smacked with backlash, audiences seemingly less than enthused about his latest flick. Since hitting theaters on December 9, Smith’s new drama, Emancipation, has performed poorly at the box office, reportedly earning just $3k per screen, Radar Online reported, a number that purportedly left the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum particularly peeved. Though according to an insider close to the star, "Will knows it's a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won't...
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Didn’t Think She Could Pull Off This Musical Number
'Emily in Paris' fans seem to agree that Ashley Park singing a specific Lady Gaga song in Season 3 was a series highlight.
Did Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford Date in Real Life?
Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand starred in 'The Way We Were,' a romantic film whose leads shared so much chemistry that fans wondered if sparks flew off-screen too.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
ABC News
Ella Travolta shares funny video of her dad John Travolta and more reacting to her new song
Ella Travolta recently shared a video of her father John Travolta and other family members reacting to her new song. In a video promoting the release of “No Thank You," which she released Dec. 30, Ella shared, "About to show my family my new song. Can't wait to hear what they think."
Are Any ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Cast Members Still Alive?
'Hogan's Heroes' was a hit TV series that ran from 1965-1971 — are any of the main cast members still alive in 2022?
Collider
First ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Reveals Title Card and 2023 Release Window
Grease is the word in 2023 as Paramount+ started off the new year with a teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel series to the movie musical. The upcoming series stays true to the source material of the 1978 classic Grease, taking place at Rydell High four years before those “Summer Nights” brought Danny and Sandy together.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Alexis Bledel Said Rory Changes After College Were ‘Inevitable’
In 2005, Alexis Bledel commented on 'Gilmore Girls' Season 5 after Rory had dropped out of Yale, and defended her character's changes.
How Steve Martin Convinced Paul McCartney to Sing a Bluegrass Song
Steve Martin revealed how he convinced Paul McCartney to sing one of his bluegrass songs by proving he was a "terrible singer" himself.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods' Return From Winter Break is Emotional Trip to a Regan Family Grave
Blue Bloods will return on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, with quite an emotional episode for fans and the Reagan family alike. According to TV Insider, the winter premiere will follow Frank Reagan and grandson Joe Hill/Reagan to address some ghosts of the past and a "grievous insult" to Joe's father, Joe Reagan Sr.'s gravesite.
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest
After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat
Did you idolize the Jackson 5, fall in love to “Human Nature” or learn to moonwalk to “Billie Jean”? If you are a Jackson 5 or Michael Jackson fan, you might want to check out the Jan. 13 show “Who’s Bad, the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” at the Boykin Center. Who’s Bad is a music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage that […] The post Michael Jackson tribute band will have you singing and dancing in your seat first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Ken Curtis Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode That Made Him Closer Friends With Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis always had a strong friendship with Milburn Stone, but his favorite episode further deepened their connection.
