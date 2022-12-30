Chelsea report: Blues make decisive decision in Enzo Fernandez race

Chelsea have told Benfica they are prepared to meet the £105m release clause in Enzo Fernandez's contract, according to reports.

The midfielder was a key part of the Argentina team during their triumphant World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Fernandez, who is valued at £48.6m by Transfermarkt , was not included in the starting XI for his country's opening game against Saudi Arabia, but he soon forced his way into the thinking of head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Since the World Cup came to an end, Fernandez has been strongly linked with a move away from Benfica .

And Chelsea have stolen a march on his other suitors as Graham Potter looks to strengthen his squad when the transfer market reopens this weekend.

According to The Sun , Chelsea have informed Benfica that they are willing to pay upwards of £100m for Fernandez, thereby triggering the release clause in his contact with the Portuguese giants.

That would be a new club-record transfer for the Blues, who believe the 21-year-old - who was crowned Young Player of the Tournament at the World Cup - could be a fixture in their midfield for years to come.

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are both out of contract in the summer, while Denis Zakaria is only on loan at Stamford Bridge from Juventus .

Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Wednesday on their return to Premier League action following the World Cup.

Potter's team will take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend.

