BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. According to the Mayo Clinic, plantar fasciitis is a condition that causes heel pain by way of an inflamed band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes along the bottom of the foot. A plantar fasciitis night splint helps by keeping that band stretched throughout the night, which helps prevent the strain and tearing that worsens the condition.

1 DAY AGO