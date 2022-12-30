ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Holly Waldenmyer: A great year in spite of challenges

By Holly Waldenmyer
 4 days ago

December is the final month for me as president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio, and this is the last article I’ll be writing as president .

It has been a very fast and rewarding 12 months and I have enjoyed the opportunity to pass along what I hope you found to be useful information related to the home building and remodeling industry.

Read past articles

Beginning Jan. 1, the BIA will be in the very capable hands of Josh Hostetler, who will be the president for 2023. Josh comes from a family of fine home builders and his father, Darrell, was our president in 2016.

The economy – and lately interest rates – have dominated the headlines for our industry and these factors have certainly had some impact on our business.  Fortunately, home building and remodeling have continued, although at a slower pace than what we expected.

Our association is grateful that we were able to conduct all of the events that we had planned on our busy calendar. The Spring & Fall Circuits of New Homes, The Stark & Tuscarawas County Home & Garden Shows, and, of course, the Parade of Homes were all very popular and successful events that provided great building and remodeling ideas for consumers in attendance.  We also held our annual BIA Golf Outing and Industry Night, which is our association’s local trade show.

I’m so happy that we were able to accomplish these tasks and consider it a big win for our local industry and those interested in housing. Significant time and effort are already going into those events for 2023.

I want to personally thank all of the members in our BIA who took the time to volunteer and help us plan and carry out the events we conducted in 2022.  We would not have had so much positive activity without their involvement.  Volunteering for this type of association work requires a team effort, and I have been very fortunate to have a dedicated team from both the BIA staff and our membership.

This year, we made an effort to reach out to our BIA members who had expertise in the topics being discussed in each week’s column.  I also want to thank those individuals for providing the knowledge and guidance to help make this column successful and, hopefully, meaningful to you, the readers.  I have been pleasantly surprised by the number of people throughout the year that have read these articles and made favorable comments to me.

I would like to personally wish each and every one of you a Happy New Year!  Let us all work to make 2023 even better and more prosperous than 2022.

Holly Waldenmyer is president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

