Our unsettled weather continues here in the northeast for the next few days, with little sun, waves of rain, and a wide spread of temperatures from north to south. A wave of low pressure is moving along the south coast and this will bring in some heavier showers for early tonight. This sweeps out a lot of the rain by Wednesday morning, so we are left with some fog and clouds, but no new downpours. Temperatures hold steady with 30s north and 40s to the south.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO