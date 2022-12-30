Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
nbcboston.com
Wet, Cloudy Weather Continues, With Colder Air Moving In Later This Week
Our unsettled weather continues here in the northeast for the next few days, with little sun, waves of rain, and a wide spread of temperatures from north to south. A wave of low pressure is moving along the south coast and this will bring in some heavier showers for early tonight. This sweeps out a lot of the rain by Wednesday morning, so we are left with some fog and clouds, but no new downpours. Temperatures hold steady with 30s north and 40s to the south.
nbcboston.com
Mild Weather Continues on the First Day of 2023
We’re ringing in 2023 the way we left 2022: with more mild air. Rain has departed, and the drier air will work in on the heels of a gusty northwest wind. The wind backs off tonight, but only slightly cooler air will dip in tomorrow. All looks bright and (somewhat) balmy for the Winter Classic at Fenway, but even tomorrow we’re priming for another bout of rainy, warm weather.
nbcboston.com
48th Annual First Night Boston Kicks Off
“Feeling so good," said Mohmoad Kalifa Kamara, bandleader of local afro-beat group Koliba in the midst of the parade kicking off. "Excited to have fun with the crowd. I’ve been in Boston for over thirty years, so this is my hometown.”. This year marks the 48th annual First Night...
nbcboston.com
Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs
When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
nbcboston.com
Tanám at Bow Market in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the few Filipino dining spots in the Greater Boston area is shutting down. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tanám at Bow Market in the Union Square section of Somerville is closing its doors, with an Instagram post from owner Ellie Tiglao saying the following:
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
WBUR
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.
You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
liveboston617.org
Best & Safest Spots To View Boston’s First Night Fireworks
In Partnership with our media affiliate, 617 Images Boston, Live Boston has put together a list of the top viewing locations for Boston’s First Night fireworks. A tradition carried on since 1976, First Night Boston Fireworks will continue to light up the night skies over the historic Boston waterfront, Boston Common and Copley Square to usher in the new year.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
iheart.com
Cambridge's Mary Chung Closes After 40 Years, Fans Lined Up Down The Street
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cambridge residents lined up down the block for one last chance to taste their favorite dish at Mary Chung on Saturday. Mary Chung announced the Chinese food restaurant was closing for good on the last day of 2022 after being a staple for the Cambridge community for the past 40 years.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay erupts in flames
QUINCY, Mass — Fire crews were on the water Friday night after a boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay caught fire, shooting flames high into the air. Quincy firefighters responded to the scene before 7:30 p.m. and were able to eventually extinguish the blaze. It is not yet known...
nbcboston.com
Car Slams Into Front of Macy's Store in Saugus
A car crashed into a Macy's storefront Monday afternoon in Saugus, Massachusetts, damaging the building. Saugus police say a 72-year-old man was backing out of his parking spot when he accidentally accelerated into the doorway of the store located at 1185 Broadway. No one was injured in the incident at...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
iheart.com
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Talks 2023 Plans For City And Affordability
(WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is heading into another year of her first term with a plan to make living in the city more affordable. She acknowledged the challenges Boston families face all across the city and said is working to fix them in 2023. "Now it...
NHL donates $300K to build new field house for Dorchester youth
BOSTON - With the Winter Classic coming to the area on Monday, the NHL announced it will contribute $300,000 to the Martin Richard Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester to help build a new field house.The donation was announced during the NHL Winter Classic Plaza on Saturday.The state-of-the-art facility will bring year-round athletics to the neighborhood and is expected to serve more than 50,000 young people.The new field house will feature different playing courts, a track, a kitchen and a theater. Construction will begin next summer and is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.
