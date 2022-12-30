Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Look out, AMD: Intel announces 24-core laptop processor in world-first reveal
Yowsers! Well, we’ve had our first peek from CES at what Intel has in store for 2023, and the headline act has to be the mighty Intel Core i9-13980HX: the new most powerful consumer laptop processor in the world. It looks like Intel is all about the CPUs at...
TechRadar
Nvidia at CES 2023: RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4000 laptop GPUs revealed - as it happened
Nvidia is at CES 2023, and all eyes were on the GPU maker at its keynote event, which is now over. Last year wasn't the best for Nvidia - while it launched some new GPUs, such as the RTX 3090 Ti, and next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, it also had some stumbles. The 3090 Ti was considered a misfire, while Nvidia's initial plans to launch two RTX 4080 GPUs, one of which was revealed to be quite a bit less powerful, didn't go down well.
TechRadar
Pentium and Celeron CPUs are dead – but Intel N-series could save budget laptops
At CES 2023, currently taking place in Las Vegas, Intel took to the stage to reveal the processors that will be powering the next generation of budget laptops, known as the Intel Processor N-series. This follows Intel killing off its Pentium and Celeron brands late last year, and the new...
TechRadar
TechRadar's year in review: 2022 in phones, TVs, computing and more
Goodbye, 2022 - and hello to the shiny new world of 2023! Granted, it doesn't look much different yet, but then we are only a few hours into the new year. So, what were our tech highlights of the past 12 months - and what can we expect to see in 2023? In short: lots. Virtually every week brought a massive new product launch or big story in one of the categories we cover, from the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to the arrival of QD-OLED screen tech in TVs, and from ever-more-powerful graphics cards to AI-powered autofocus in cameras. And 2023 promises to be every bit as exciting, beginning right away with the tech fest that is CES 2023.
TechRadar
Upgrading your PC is getting more expensive thanks to Intel
Intel has stealthily upped the recommended pricing for some of its Alder Lake processors, bumping up the MSRP by 10%. This is not exactly an unexpected move, as Intel signaled its intention to hike pricing for the majority of its chip products by 10% to 20% last year – we just weren’t sure if this would apply to consumer CPUs. Now we know that it does, but the price hike does leave us in an odd situation where some Alder Lake processors are now pricier than their newer, faster Raptor Lake equivalents.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
TechRadar
Why the PS5 means that Gen 4 SSDs aren't going away any time soon
A new generation of SSDs may be upon us, but thanks to the PS5, Gen 4 NVMe SSDs won’t be going anywhere soon. Currently, the only way to expand the PS5’s limited internal storage space and install more games is to plug a Gen 4 NVMe SSD into the console’s M.2 port. This function is going to have an unusual impact on storage drive standard, extending its lifespan past its usual shelf, even while significantly better Gen 5 models are beginning to appear for PC.
TechRadar
HP ENVY Inspire 7200e/7220e Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more
Want to inspire envy in the office? This budget business AOI won’t do that, but it does have all the features you need for working at home, including an excellent touchscreen. It prints a great photo too, but the auto duplex mode is slow, there’s very little ink in the box and cartridges are expensive.
TechRadar
Best TVs at CES 2023: next-gen OLED from Samsung and LG, and what to expect
All the 8K and 4K TV news from CES 2023 that you need to know if you're looking to upgrade this year. TVs are always one of the biggest parts of CES, and CES 2023 will be no different. Most of the biggest TV makers announce their major launches for the year at the event, and we'll be updating this guide to the best TVs of CES 2023 with all the most significant news as it's announced.
TechRadar
Reports of RX 7900 XTX GPU overheating issues could be a big problem for AMD
Der8auer believes this might be a major issue for AMD, and even mentions a possible recall of reference boards. AMD’s RX 7900 XTX flagship GPU could have a problem with its vapor chamber, and this might be the cause of worrying reports of seriously high hotspot temperatures plaguing the graphics card.
TechRadar
Alienware’s gaming controller prototype is what Microsoft should’ve built ages ago
I have seen the future of ubiquitous gaming and it probably starts with a Alienware Project Nyx controller. The gaming PC maker gave me an early glimpse of the device, which is admittedly more concept than product, just prior to CES 2023, where it’s being officially unveiled. Put simply, this controller could influence the future of PC and even console gaming for years to come.
TechRadar
Amazon just shut down its own encrypted chat app
Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) consumer-focused encrypted chat app Wickr Me is quietly winding down after shutting down sign-ups in December 2022. Having been acquired by Amazon in June 2021 after first launching Wickr Me in 2012, Wickr said in an announcement (opens in new tab) on its company news blog that the move was being made so that it could focus on encrypted communication solutions geared towards enterprise users.
TechRadar
Samsung's Flex Hybrid concept stretches foldable phones to their limit
What's better than a tablet that can fold in half to become your phone? According to Samsung, it's a foldable the screen of which can also slide out to give you even more visual real estate. But several practical limitations mean the Flex Hybrid concept, which Samsung is showing off at CES 2023, will remain closer to the whiteboard than our pockets for a while yet.
TechRadar
LG’s 2023 OLED TVs: smarter, lighter, and significantly brighter
After sitting things out last year, LG is back in full force for CES 2023, showing its latest and, according to the company, best OLED TV lineup yet. The big attention-grabber among LG’s CES announcements is a Brightness Booster Max feature for its G3 “gallery” line that ups peak light output 70% over conventional OLED models, something it achieves using a combination of hardware design and a light boosting algorithm.
TechRadar
The hottest TVs to watch out for in 2023, from OLED to microLED
After a top-tier TV in 2023? As good as this year’s television crop has been, there’s always room for improvement, and potential shoppers eyeing a TV upgrade in the coming year will have plenty of interesting options to choose from – whether a 98-inch display or transparent screen is likely to catch your eye.
