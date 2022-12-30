6 transported to hospital after SUV crashes into tree in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Six people were transported to area hospitals after a Jeep crashed into a tree in the South Shore neighborhood overnight.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Carson streets. First responders found the vehicle smoking and against a tree, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the Jeep was towed and the scene clear by 4 a.m.

The victims were in stable condition, according to the report.

A 911 dispatcher originally told Channel 11 five people were transported from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group