6 transported to hospital after SUV crashes into tree in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Six people were transported to area hospitals after a Jeep crashed into a tree in the South Shore neighborhood overnight.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Carson streets. First responders found the vehicle smoking and against a tree, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the Jeep was towed and the scene clear by 4 a.m.
The victims were in stable condition, according to the report.
A 911 dispatcher originally told Channel 11 five people were transported from the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
