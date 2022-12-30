ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Winter storm knocks out power for thousands

By By DAVID RUPKALVIS For The World
 4 days ago

A strong winter storm that brought heavy rain and high winds played havoc on much of Coos County overnight Monday and throughout the day Tuesday.

Downed tree limbs and the high winds knocked out power to thousands of people, leaving much of the county in the dark. Reports of power outages from Pacific Power began shortly before midnight Monday as the brunt of the storm hit Coos County.

“We are still battling the elements, but our crews are focused on repair and restoration as the weather allows,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations. Tuesday afternoon. “We remain grateful for the support our crews are getting in person and on social media from our customers.”

By early morning Tuesday, more than 4,000 properties were without power. While there were power outages in Coos Bay and North Bend, the majority of the problems were in Coquille, Myrtle Point and near Bandon.

In Coquille, close to 1,000 properties were without power at mid-morning. The city of Coquille reported the electricity and internet services were out at city hall. The city did report both phones and internet returned by 9 a.m., but there was a wait for electricity.

In Myrtle Point, close to 900 properties were without power, with Pacific Power saying it could be most of the day before service was restored.

In the Winterville area near Bandon, more than 700 properties were without power.

Across the state, Pacific Power reported more than 42,000 customers were without power due to the storm.

With strong winter storms a possibility for the next several months, Pacific Power urged customers to prepare in advance by having an emergency kit.

Related
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
FLORENCE, OR
Still Unsolved

Teen Goes Missing During County Fair

Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Health battles and loss birth Sweetheart Waffles

Sweetheart Waffles' owner Amiee Blevins says the road to her own business has been etched with tough times. Times she overcame with her family. It's family that brought her back to Coos County after 26 years away from home and also family that motivated her onto the path to owning a business.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER STOPPING HIM ON A BICYCLE

Roseburg Police jailed a man after stopping him while he riding his bicycle Tuesday night. An RPD report said just before 11:30 p.m. the 41-year old was contacted after cycling without lights or reflectors in the 1200 block of Northwest Ellan Street. The suspect admitted to there being a warrant for his arrest for not checking in with his parole officer.
ROSEBURG, OR
