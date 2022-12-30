Winter storm knocks out power for thousands

A strong winter storm that brought heavy rain and high winds played havoc on much of Coos County overnight Monday and throughout the day Tuesday.

Downed tree limbs and the high winds knocked out power to thousands of people, leaving much of the county in the dark. Reports of power outages from Pacific Power began shortly before midnight Monday as the brunt of the storm hit Coos County.

“We are still battling the elements, but our crews are focused on repair and restoration as the weather allows,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations. Tuesday afternoon. “We remain grateful for the support our crews are getting in person and on social media from our customers.”

By early morning Tuesday, more than 4,000 properties were without power. While there were power outages in Coos Bay and North Bend, the majority of the problems were in Coquille, Myrtle Point and near Bandon.

In Coquille, close to 1,000 properties were without power at mid-morning. The city of Coquille reported the electricity and internet services were out at city hall. The city did report both phones and internet returned by 9 a.m., but there was a wait for electricity.

In Myrtle Point, close to 900 properties were without power, with Pacific Power saying it could be most of the day before service was restored.

In the Winterville area near Bandon, more than 700 properties were without power.

Across the state, Pacific Power reported more than 42,000 customers were without power due to the storm.

With strong winter storms a possibility for the next several months, Pacific Power urged customers to prepare in advance by having an emergency kit.