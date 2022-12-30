A year of Andrew Tate: From obscurity to arrest and two Greta roastings

If there’s one person who has dominated social media news this year, it’s Andrew Tate.

Tate, 36, stepped into the spotlight earlier this year on TikTok and Instagram when clips of him speaking about his personal wealth, outlook on women and relationship, and masculinity went viral.

The social media personality had an online course called “Hustler’s University” that taught men how to be successful, like him.

Tate previously had some notoriety as a former professional kickboxer and former cast member on the 2016 season of Big Brother .

But this year was a busy one for Tate who managed to skyrocket to fame and garner a devoted following for his many controversies, before ending the year by being detained by Romanian authorities.

So, we’ve gathered all the times Tate has made headlines to better understand the social media personality’s rise to mainstream fame.

Tate goes viral on TikTok

Tate began getting noticed this summer by after clips of him speaking about women, relationships, love, and sex went viral on TikTok.

The social media personality claimed to be an “alpha male” and often boasted about his lavish life - including owning a Bugatti and becoming a “trillionaire.”

He gave tips to other men and boys on how to follow in his footsteps which included not living with one woman , having multiple partners , finding women between the ages of 18 and 19 more attractive than women over 25, being “in charge” of women , and more.

Tate becomes a meme

After his rhetoric about women went viral, online comedians began mocking him and turning him into a meme to poke holes in his masculinity claims.

Tate is banned from social media

Many people reported that Tate’s rhetoric was having a real impact on young men and boys leading rape charities to issue a warning about Tate’s content and calling for TikTok, Meta, Twitter, Twitch, and more to ban him.

Online, people backed the call for the ban ultimately leading Meta to ban him from Facebook and Instagram , TikTok , Youtube, and Twitter in August.

Tate goes on Tucker Carlson Tonight

In response to his social media ban, Tate joined Tucker Carlson to call-out tech companies for censoring him.

Tate claimed his platform was to help men overcome issues and claimed those who called for his ban were threatened by his fast cars, big house, wealth, and beautiful girlfriend.

Tate goes on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Tate joined Piers Morgan in October to defend about his views on women and allegations of misogyny.

In the interview, Tate claimed he was only promoting "standard masculine practices" and that women "belong" to men in marriage. He also added that he does not believe clinical depression is real.

Tate gets into an online battle with True Geordie

In November, Tate accused YouTuber True Geordie of making Islamophobia comments toward him after True Geordie said Tate should "blow himself up" to prove his devotion to Islam.

True Geordie's comments were made in response to Tate offered to fight him and fellow YouTuber KSI.

Although True Geordie apologised , he was temporarily banned from Twitch for making the racist comments.

Tate mocks Greta Thunberg

After Elon Musk restored Tate’s Twitter account the social media personality wasted no time in holding back by criticizing 19-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg .

Thunberg has often called-out those who use supercars and private jets to get around for contributing to carbon emissions.

So in December, Tate taunted Thunberg by bragging about his “33 cars” which the 19-year-old responded to with an mic-drop comeback.

Dual Greta attack plan

Andrew Tate's least favourite name in 2023 will be that of Greta.

Not only did the pair have the above spat - with Tate ending a bit embarrassed, he was arrested on the 29th of December 2022. The organisation that aided the detention by calling attention to reports of human trafficking in the Romania last year? It was called GRETA.

Of course, the other Greta couldn't help but have her say.

"This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes," she said.

Talk about another mic drop.

