Reduce risk of getting, transmitting flu

 4 days ago

Cases of respiratory viruses – particularly influenza – continue to put strain on hospitals, so Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is reminding people to take steps that protect themselves and loved ones from infection as holiday weekends loom.

“No one wants to spend the holidays in the hospital with flu, RSV or COVID-19,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, and a pediatrician. “Using common-sense approaches for preventing these viruses can keep you safe, and that reduces demand for scarce hospital beds.”

Beau Gilmore, M.D., pediatrician and chief informaticist at Mosaic Medical in central Oregon, shares his thoughts on staying safe. Gilmore also offers advice for parents on how to know when to go to the hospital.

While the percentage of positive RSV tests and resulting hospitalizations declined since peaking in early December, percent positivity and hospitalizations for influenza rapidly increased in the last several weeks. That, along with a rise in COVID-19 cases, pushed hospitalizations – including patients waiting in emergency departments because no bed is available – well above 300 per day and kept bed capacity at or near 100%.

Like RSV, influenza is particularly dangerous for children who have not gotten a flu shot this year, or who can’t yet receive the vaccine because they are younger than 6 months old.

Underscoring this point: OHA’s weekly Flu Bites surveillance report coming Friday will include two pediatric influenza deaths that occurred last week in Oregon.

“Sadly, influenza deaths in Oregon children do happen,” Sidelinger said. “It doesn’t have to be this way. While no vaccine is 100% effective, deaths of vaccinated children are exceptionally rare.”

People with children at high risk for severe disease – those younger than 5 or with underlying medical conditions – “need to take influenza seriously, especially if their child’s flu symptoms are getting worse,” Sidelinger said. Antiviral medications, such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu), may be available to help reduce risk of severe disease in these children, although local shortages are being reported.

“The best way to protect children from influenza is to take steps to increase their chances of not getting the virus in the first place,” Sidelinger explained. Those include:

Wearing a mask in all indoor public places.

Limiting the size of holiday gatherings, especially if they will include young children, older adults or individuals with underlying medical conditions.

Staying home and limiting contact with others if you are sick.

Covering coughs and sneezes.

Cleaning all high-touch surfaces.

Regularly washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.

Getting a flu shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu causes only mild illness in most people, and medical care and antiviral medications are not needed. They should stay home if they are sick and avoid contact with others except to get medical care. However, those with flu symptoms and in a high-risk group, or very sick and worried about their illness, should seek care right away.

For children, warning signs needing medical attention include:

Fast breathing or trouble breathing – flaring nostrils, wheezing or grunting.

Bluish lips or face.

Ribs pulling in with each breath.

Chest pain.

Severe muscle pain (child refuses to walk).

Dehydration (no urine for eight hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying).

Not alert or interacting when awake.

Seizures.

Fever above 104°F.

Any fever in children younger than 12 weeks old.

Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen.

Worsening of chronic medical conditions.

In infants and toddlers, very ill or drowsy, poor feeding or high-pitched cry.

For adults, warning signs needing medical attention include:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen.

Persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse.

Seizures.

Not urinating.

Severe muscle pain.

Severe weakness or unsteadiness.

Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen.

Worsening of chronic medical conditions.

For more information, visit OHA’s Flu Prevention page at Flu.Oregon.gov. To find a nearby flu clinic, visit VaccineFinder.org, or call or visit 211.

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

