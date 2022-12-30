Read full article on original website
NECN
Mild Weather Continues on the First Day of 2023
We’re ringing in 2023 the way we left 2022: with more mild air. Rain has departed, and the drier air will work in on the heels of a gusty northwest wind. The wind backs off tonight, but only slightly cooler air will dip in tomorrow. All looks bright and (somewhat) balmy for the Winter Classic at Fenway, but even tomorrow we’re priming for another bout of rainy, warm weather.
NECN
Temperatures Around 50s, 60s as Mild Air Kicks Off New Year
We have more mild temperatures running well above normal for this time of the year. Boston’s typical high is 38 with a normal low of 25. We will enjoy steady temps in the mid 50s all afternoon. Even though it’s warm, we are not tracking record temps as the...
NECN
Hundreds Take Part in Annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge
Hundreds of swimmers took a dip Sunday in the Boston Harbor for the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge. The L street Brownies are the oldest “polar bear” club in America. The plunge — a Southie tradition since 1904 — draws first timers and seasoned jumpers who have been coming every year for more than a decade.
NECN
48th Annual First Night Boston Kicks Off
“Feeling so good," said Mohmoad Kalifa Kamara, bandleader of local afro-beat group Koliba in the midst of the parade kicking off. "Excited to have fun with the crowd. I’ve been in Boston for over thirty years, so this is my hometown.”. This year marks the 48th annual First Night...
NECN
Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs
When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
NECN
Tanám at Bow Market in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the few Filipino dining spots in the Greater Boston area is shutting down. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tanám at Bow Market in the Union Square section of Somerville is closing its doors, with an Instagram post from owner Ellie Tiglao saying the following:
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
NECN
Car Slams Into Front of Macy's Store in Saugus
A car crashed into a Macy's storefront Monday afternoon in Saugus, Massachusetts, damaging the building. Saugus police say a 72-year-old man was backing out of his parking spot when he accidentally accelerated into the doorway of the store located at 1185 Broadway. No one was injured in the incident at...
NECN
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
NECN
Large Barn Fire Overnight in Wilmington
Firefighters battled a large fire in a barn in Wilmington, Massachusetts, overnight. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in a barn on Lowell Street at Woodland Road, officials said. Arriving crews began battling the flames inside the barn. No one was found inside and no injuries were reported....
NECN
Man Killed, Another Injured in Boston Double Shooting on New Year's Day
The New Year got off to a horrific start in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood after an early morning double shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Boston police said officers were called to the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. just before 6 a.m. Sunday and found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. Shortly after, officers found a second man in the area, also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
NECN
Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence
Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
NECN
Mass. Man Killed in I-95 Crash in Rhode Island
A Massachusetts man has died following a crash on New Year's Eve in Rhode Island, state police announced. The vehicle was traveling Saturday morning on Interstate 95 northbound, south of Kingstown Road, in Richmond, when it crashed, according to authorities. Witnesses say the car was driving erratically and crashed into...
NECN
One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island
One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
NECN
Brigham and Women's Hospital Welcomes Boston's First Baby of 2023
Boston's first baby of the new year was born just minutes after midnight at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Baby boy Iraklis was born to mom Paula Kitas and was delivered at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. He weighed 9lbs, 10oz. Mom and baby are both resting comfortably, the hospital said.
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
NECN
Man, 30, Dead After Car Strikes 2 Utility Poles, Rolls Over in Chelmsford
A 30-year-old Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed his car on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, police announced. Chelmsford police say the Billerica man was driving in the area of 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. when his car struck two utility poles and rolled over. The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck and was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he later died, police said.
NECN
Man Stabbed Outside Chelsea Market Basket, Possibly Over Parking Space
A man was stabbed Monday night in the parking lot of a Market Basket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in some sort of road rage incident, according to police. Chelsea police say a man called 911 to report that he had been stabbed in the Everett Avenue parking lot, possibly over a parking space dispute.
NECN
World War I Medals Stolen During Hingham Housebreak
World War I medals, jewelry, cash, two pairs of high end sneakers and a new PlayStation 5 were among the items stolen during a burglary at a Hingham, Massachusetts, condominium over the holidays. A resident of the Adams Court condo complex reported that someone broke into their home between 1...
NECN
Grammy-Winner Brandi Carlile to Perform at Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Celebration
A six-time Grammy award winning artist is set to play Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll's inaugural celebration Thursday evening. Brandi Carlile will be the headline performer of the event on Thursday night at TD Garden, the Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee announced Tuesday morning. Carlile has released seven studio...
