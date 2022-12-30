The New Year got off to a horrific start in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood after an early morning double shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Boston police said officers were called to the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. just before 6 a.m. Sunday and found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. Shortly after, officers found a second man in the area, also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO