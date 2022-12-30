Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout.A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis.He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team.Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero's good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league's top defenses. It's how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg - hired in September to help...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO