Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move

The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
DENVER, CO
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero passed on Broncos' interim job

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout.A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis.He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team.Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero's good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league's top defenses. It's how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg - hired in September to help...
DENVER, CO
Damar Hamlin’s Friend & Manager Insists NFL Star Is A ‘Fighter’ As He Remains Sedated

Damar Hamlin’s friend and representative Jordon Rooney spoke about the Buffalo Bills player’s condition as he remains in medical care after collapsing on the field after being tackled during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2. Jordon, who has been close with the NFL player for a number of years, said that Damar, 24, woke up briefly but was currently sedated during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 3.
Twitter Erupts In Jim Harbaugh-Broncos Jokes Amid TCU-Michigan Shootout

TCU proved it belonged in the College Football Playoff by going up by as much as 18 points late in the third quarter. Jim Harbaugh has not had a strong bowl record in his eight-year tenure at Michigan. The program is 1-6 in bowl games under the 59-year-old head coach and have lost five straight, including a Fiesta Bowl loss to the eventual national champion Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
FORT WORTH, TX
Chiefs benefit from bad offensive PI call in win over Broncos

The Denver Broncos gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle on Sunday, and they would have had a better chance of pulling off a major upset if not for an unwarranted penalty. The Broncos were leading 17-13 late in the third quarter when Russell Wilson completed a 44-yard pass to Courtland Sutton. Denver... The post Chiefs benefit from bad offensive PI call in win over Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Rocks His NFL Jersey Number in Sweet Family Photo

Brittany Mahomes shared a photograph Friday of her 22-month-old daughter Sterling Skye wearing her dad's jersey number during an afternoon outing Sterling Skye is dad Patrick Mahomes' biggest fan! Brittany Mahomes shared a photograph on her Instagram Story Friday of her 22-month-old daughter rocking her father's NFL jersey number during an afternoon outing. "Mama & Ster day today," Brittany, 27, captioned the snapshot in which Sterling can be seen smiling while wearing a pink T-shirt with the Kansas City Chiefs' logo atop the number 15. She accessorized her...
KANSAS CITY, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE

