Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Struggling Liverpool “Just Weren’t Good Enough” Says Oxlade-Chamberlain
Two steps forward, one step back. That might just about sum up Liverpool’s current situation, as the Reds followed up a pair of Premier League victories that seemed to have put them back in the thick of the top four race with a disheartening defeat. If the teams ahead...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
SB Nation
Bernardo Silva Quotes Raise New Questions About Summer Sale for Manchester City
Bernardo Silva has returned with some not so positive quotes and a bit off cuff as the Portuguese star made his thoughts clear. A saga that took up most of the summer, Bernardo seems set on an exit this time around as we take a look at the quotes recently given to Record in Portugal:
SB Nation
Five Things From A Downtrodden Defeat At West Bromwich Albion
If we were told that we’d obtain four points from the matches against Swansea City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, you’d probably have bitten off the veritable hand that proffered it. Any win from any of those games would have been gladly accepted. That’s the positive; the negative was apparent in all of those games and it’s nothing new: we automatically play as if we are inferior to the opposition.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Something happened last Saturday that we hadn’t seen in ages: Newcastle were held to a goalless draw in a Premier League game for the first time in nine matches spanning a month and a half. The last time to do that to the Magpies was Manchester United and it happened all the way back on Oct. 16th.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
SB Nation
Jack Grealish is who we thought he is
Jack Grealish has been in the fire of many Manchester City fans in the recent weeks as his performances have been called in to question and whether he has merited that huge 100M Pound move made 18 months ago. Before we get to that let’s get the boss opinion on...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Blackpool fan Matthew would be surprised to see his club sell striker Jerry Yates!
Matthew Crichton: Blackpool are without a win in seven matches, is the pressure starting to mount on Michael Appleton?. Matthew Jones: Without a question. Appleton has history with us and is of course, an ex PNE player - his appointment didn’t go down very well in the first place and the recent form has led to a bit of a battle of words with the fanbase and a degree of (mostly fairly muted) unrest in the stands.
SB Nation
Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Real Madrid Now Favourites to Sign Jude Bellingham
During the World Cup, for many Liverpool fans the most interesting story wasn’t any of the football being played in Qatar but rather the developments in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, with a string of reports suggesting the midfielder’s signing was an all but done deal. The problem...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
SB Nation
Paul Ince: Reading Looked A ‘Tired, Jaded Team’ In West Bromwich Albion Loss
The festive period fixtures continued for the Royals with their third game in a week. This time the Royals visited West Bromwich Albion with the home side coming out victorious. The Baggies came out strong and Joe Lumley made some great saves to keep us in the game early on. The hosts took the lead in the 60th minute through Daryl Dike to secure the three points.
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: What positives & negatives can we pluck from Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Other than Trai Hume, Amad was probably the only Sunderland player who had a solid ninety minutes and showed quality throughout. My big worry in his early days at Sunderland was whether he’d get a run of games to show what he can do. Since coming into the side he’s become undroppable and as a result he’s gone from strength to strength, and is showing his true quality having been given the minutes on the pitch and the responsibility that is required to get the best from him.
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 18
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 18! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
SB Nation
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Backs to the Wall
Arriving at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve to face a fearsome Manchester City, Frank Lampard’s Toffees had one reasonable way to play: set up in a low block, soak up the pressure in the hope of frustrating Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions and maybe pinch something on the break, or via a set-piece. They accomplished this mission perfectly. For this game-plan to be successful, the side had to show two things that have not always been apparent this season: organisation and discipline, from (to use old-school terminology) numbers one through eleven.
SB Nation
Azpilicueta: Chelsea are ‘far from where we want to be’
Man of Many Milestones and All The Trophies, the legendary César Azpilicueta notched another milestone last night ... while observing with some dismay that his chances adding to his trophy count continue to dwindle precariously. The Chelsea captain was making his 495th appearance for the club, moving one past...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton-Brighton preview, Elanga, Ramazani and Lang links
It’s Everton gameday! Check out our preview of today’s match against Brighton. [RBM]. Here is the Match Day Guide for tonight’s match under the Goodison lights. [EFC]. Ben Godfrey has spoken about his return to the first team after his horrendous injury on the first day of the season:
SB Nation
Battling point at City proves Lampard still has the belief of Everton players
Everton, after falling in the final seconds to Wolverhampton at home last week 2-1, knew they had a tough task on their hands when they had to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The champs are potentially the most difficult side in England to take points from, and their current talisman—Erling Haaland—already had 20 Premier League goals to his name prior to the start of the day, more than the combined entire Everton squad have managed to score all season long.
Comments / 0