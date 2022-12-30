ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a new trailer amid Ukraine war

By Kirk McKeand
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5pXw_0jyT6yj000

GSC Game World releases a tribute to fallen soldiers.

New footage from Stalker 2 showcases next-gen graphics.

GSC Game World, a development studio founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, and currently based out of Prague, has released a new trailer for its upcoming FPS game, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

As soon as the trailer begins, it proudly states "made in Ukraine" in the bottom left corner.

The new trailer showcases combat gameplay, moody characters, and strange anomalies in a post-apocalyptic setting. It's visually stunning, too.

Check out the new trailer, Come to Me, which is dedicated to soldiers who have lost their lives in the Ukraine war, below.

The launch of this trailer follows the death of Volodymyr Yezhov , a GSC Game World developer who died in a battle near Bakhmut, defending his home country from Russian invaders.

Despite all the real-world troubles surrounding the developers at GSC, Stalker 2 is still penned in for launch in 2023.

The Stalker games follow an elite group who brave the ravaged wastes of a post-nuclear hellscape, fighting soldiers, raiders, and mutated creatures while avoiding even more terrifying distortions in time and space.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

An Orthodox Christmas offensive can set conditions for winning the Ukraine war

The time is now for Ukraine to conduct a winter shaping operation to set conditions for an offensive next summer to end the war on terms favorable to Ukraine and its Western benefactors.   Building on its successful fall operations in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Ukraine must take advantage of the winter freeze to put…
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE

An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre

Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
The Guardian

Exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they can

Moscow’s exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they still can, before they are made scapegoats for the hardship caused by the war in Ukraine. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger you saw the government trying to redirect the anger and discontent of the masses towards the Jewish community,” Pinchas Goldschmidt told the Guardian. “We saw this in tsarist times and at the end of the Stalinist regime.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
Daily Beast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office. Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.
Deadline

Havana Syndrome Investigation Explored In Podcast & Docuseries From Project Brazen

EXCLUSIVE: Havana Syndrome, a medical condition allegedly affecting U.S. diplomats in countries such as Cuba, is to be explored in a new podcast and docuseries. Nicky Woolf, a journalist who has worked for the Guardian and New Statesman and also hosted Audible’s Qanon podcast Finding Q, is hosting The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome, an eight-part podcast series. The show comes from Project Brazen and PRX with a documentary series also in the works from the former. The podcast will launch on January 23. It will explore the events that began in December 2016, when a U.S. official in Havana went to the embassy...
New York Post

Pressure on Iran can help Ukraine defeat Russia

As the world enters a new year, Vladimir Putin’s criminal war against Ukraine continues to grind away. Missiles rain down on Ukraine’s great cities — including the capital, Kyiv — and on its water and power infrastructure, as the blood-hungry autocrat seeks to hammer the country into submission. As the deaths mount and Putin’s cruelty seems unshakable, the question rises: What can the US do next to aid Ukraine and preserve the postwar liberal order? It’s a critical question; the war seems to have reached a possible inflection point now that Ukraine has rolled back Russia’s advances in the east. ...
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
416
Followers
323
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy