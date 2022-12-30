ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Review: 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' rightly celebrates its world-class subject

By Peter Travers
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPd0L_0jyT6wxY00

Naomie Ackie brings heart, soul, guts, beauty, talent and everything else she's got to playing a true vocal legend in "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," now in theaters -- where you should see it for the seismic experience in sound and image that Whitney Houston deserves.

Truth be told, Houston, who died in 2012 at 48, deserved a much better movie than this patchwork, cobbled-together biopic that takes 2 hours and 26 minutes to barely skim the surface of the professional highs and personal lows that made up her tragically short life.

MORE: Review: The 10 best movies of 2022

But there's no denying Ackie, who is 30, British and so deeply invested in portraying Jersey girl Houston that you'll think you're watching the real thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRhwA_0jyT6wxY00
Sony Pictures - PHOTO: "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" arrives Dec. 21, 2022.

Her performance, lip-synched to perfection, brims with Houston's star power and the raw feelings she brought to every song.

Ackie runs through such Houston hits as the title dance number, "The Greatest Love of All," "How Will I Know" and "The Bodyguard" soundtrack topped by "I Will Always Love You."

Houston's famous medley of "I Love You Porgy," "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" and "I Have Nothing" that she sang at the 1994 American Music Awards closes the film on a note of pure euphoria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBBN3_0jyT6wxY00
Emily Aragones/Sony Pictures - PHOTO: Naomi Ackie in the Whitney Houston movie, 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

When the Houston voice is raised to the heavens, the movie soars. It's when the music stops that the drama crashes to earth. Maybe that's because the film is authorized by Houston's family and co-produced by her mentor Clive Davis, played with droll with by Stanley Tucci.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PklNd_0jyT6wxY00
Emily Aragones/Sony Pictures - PHOTO: Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis and Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in the movie, 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

Those involved in making the movie come off better than Whitney's ex-husband, singer Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders), who Houston's gospel star mom, Cissy Houston (Tamara Tunie, excellent), accused of hooking Whitney on a cocaine lifestyle, though the film strongly suggests that Houston experimented with drugs long before she met Brown.

The dark cloud of addiction that hovers over the film, directed by Kasi Lemmons ("Harriet") from a prosaic script by Anthony McCarten ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), is joyously absent from the early scenes of young Whitney singing in her mother's Baptist choir.

There's also a sexual buoyancy to the scenes of Whitney with her close friend Robyn Crawford (a fantastic Nafessa Williams), who becomes a creative adviser over the objections of Whitney's manager dad, John Houston (Clark Peters), who insists that his daughter needs to serve her brand by dating young men, starting with Jermaine Jackson.

Ackie and Williams make such a frisky, playful pair that you feel the loss when Robyn is sidelined as Whitney's creative adviser and later pushed out by a jealous Brown, a serial cheater who exploits his wife's fame nearly as much as her father mismanages her funds.

MORE: 10 best TV shows of 2022

Ackie seems as relieved as we are to play the early Whitney seizing her own growing power. Though she pressures Davis to put her in movies, she tosses the script of "The Bodyguard" into the trash, retrieving it quickly only when she learns her costar will be heartthrob Kevin Costner.

Houston had an instinct about what was right for her. And when she dressed in a tracksuit to sing the national anthem her way at the 1991 Super Bowl, star-spangled history is made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOkAa_0jyT6wxY00
Emily Aragones/Sony Pictures - PHOTO: Naomi Ackie in the Whitney Houston movie, 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

"That's how you do it," says mom Cissy watching at home as Whitney brings down the house.

And what a kick to behold the newly self-possessed Houston take down a Black radio interviewer who claims that Houston's music is marketed to white audiences. The criticism stings. But Houston stings back by asserting her independence as a voice and as an artist. Yeah, that's how to do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8N1q_0jyT6wxY00
Emily Aragones/Sony Pictures - PHOTO: Naomi Ackie in the Whitney Houston movie, 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

For all its faults and reliance on cliches instead of fresh thinking, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" rightly celebrates its world-class subject, ending not with her tragedy but with her onstage in glorious song.

Her mistakes didn't make Whitney unique, her talent did. And through her music, deployed here with volcanic force, that talent endures.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon

For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
digitalspy.com

Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film

Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘That’s So Raven,‘ ‘Family Matters’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on Thursday in Ohio, the latest in a string of arrests for the That’s So Raven and Family Matters actor. Brown was arrested and booked on misdemeanor domestic violence charges Thursday, an officer with the Lima police department told The Hollywood Reporter. Local authorities were called to a residence on the 400 block of Baxter Street following a report of a fight around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report. More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans' Sweater in 'Knives Out'Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr....
LIMA, OH
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
GMA

GMA

81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy