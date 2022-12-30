Read full article on original website
My TOP 4 Altcoins For 2023
If you’re like most of us, putting 2022 in the rearview mirror can’t come fast enough. You’re hoping that the bear market will end and 2023 is a reason for optimism. We are optimistic for 2023. And we have 4 coins covering 3 sectors that will come back OR in some cases grow faster regardless of what prices are doing.
Crypto Retrospective | Top 5 Altcoin Stars of 2022
Which crypto projects had a good year this year? Are there any? Yes, in fact, there are. Today we pick 6 winners in different important categories in crypto like DeFi, NFTs, or best ecosystem. And we show you who is having a good year now and could do even better...
Tech in 2023: Inflation, Smartphones & More
Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar News to discuss what is new in tech coming out in 2023.
Guys, There’s No Way ‘Wednesday’ Is Moving to Amazon for Season 2
Happy Tuesday: We’ve got good news about “Wednesday.” On Monday (we know, lots of days here), The Independent reported that Netflix’s hit “Addams Family” spinoff “Wednesday” could be leaving the streaming giant in favor of an Amazon property, likely Prime Video, for Season 2. We’re here to assure fans that the idea is about as far-fetched as a severed hand that walks itself around. The “Wednesday” deal between Netflix and MGM were locked in long before Amazon purchased MGM, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire for this story. Reps for Netflix and Amazon did not immediately respond to our requests...
Bitcoin And Altcoin Report – January Week 1
Will 2023 extend crypto winter and evolve into a crypto ice age, or is a spring thaw coming? Here is a glance into 2023 and crypto-related investment opportunities. Understanding and analyzing patterns can help us to prepare for the future. Also, staying up to date with all the crypto information is part of the ethos of good investors. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time. Therefore, this weekly Bitcoin and Altcoin Report will give you a holistic view of the previous week in crypto and a glimpse of the coming weeks.
