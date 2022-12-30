Finishing Lines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis Report 2022-2030 - All-In-One Solution Features Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Global Online Tutoring Market to Grow by $196.35 Billion During 2023-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The online tutoring market is poised to grow by $196.35 bn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.38% during the forecast period. The report on the online tutoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Intel, Oracle, Ericsson and NEC - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions and Services), By End User, By Enterprises Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Network Functions Virtualization Market...
$5+ Billion In-Vehicle Payment Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Preference for Contactless Payments is Significantly Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global in-vehicle payment services market. The global in-vehicle payment services market is expected to grow from $3.08 billion...
Decentralized Think Tank Publishes Industry Update Regarding The Future of Cyber Security for Blockchain Exchanges
Following the recent FTX debacle, The Decentralized Think Tank released an industry update on the topic of cyber security for crypto exchanges. The report explores the importance of confidential computing in securing the future of crypto exchanges, alongside naming a number of emerging leaders in the field, including: HUB Security, Fortanix, Microsoft, Intel, Enigma, Crypsis, ChainGuardian, and CipherTrace.
Markets are being rocked by the biggest macro storm in decades, and investors need to brace for volatility and persistent inflation, BlackRock warns
"Central banks are unlikely to come to the rescue in recessions they themselves caused to bring inflation down to policy targets," BlackRock warned.
China's a 'big wild card' for oil prices as the hit from surging COVID cases has yet to be seen, energy expert Dan Yergin says
The fallout from escalating COVID-19 cases in China is yet to be seen on oil prices, while a crisis with Taiwan could send crude prices shooting up, says Dan Yergin.
Schneider National, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on February 2, 2023
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2022 results pre-market on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day. The conference call...
China-hifi-Audio Launches an Excellent Selection of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers With High-Quality At Very Affordable Prices
China-hifi-Audio sells interesting audiophile tube amplifiers for buyers who want to clearly enjoy the best sounds of their favorite songs or videos. China-hifi-Audio offers a wide range of superior-quality audiophile tube amplifiers at affordable prices. All of their sound systems are original, are of high quality, and come with features and benefits that users demand from their sound systems. These sound systems have been designed with high precision, and this means that their sound quality is truly awesome. For users who want to enjoy unforgettable sounds, this shop is the perfect place to buy audio systems. Their audio systems come with features that give users an edge over other competitors in terms of both performance and quality. The loveable customer service they offer is also worth appreciating because it is so helpful and friendly, unlike many other shops that employ underqualified sales staff. Delivery is done upon buyers' request, and it will be made within a maximum of 48 hours. This ensures that customers get their packages on time and very quickly. All payment options are secure, and buyers can also choose to pay in installments if they want to.
Multi Radiance Veterinary Partners with Digatherm Thermal Imaging as the Worldwide Exclusive Distributor of Leading-Edge Veterinary Thermography Products
Multi Radiance Veterinary, leading developer of therapeutic laser technology, and Digatherm Thermal Imaging, a division of Infrared Cameras, Inc., are pleased to announce a commercial partnership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005062/en/. Therapeutic laser manufacturer Multi Radiance Veterinary announces its role as the exclusive worldwide...
Spend Logic Announces The Launch of Revolutionary New Paperless Filing System SpendFile
Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. Santa Barbara, CA - Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. SpendFile was created in response to industry demand, especially from small- and mid-size prime contractors. It eliminates the need for manual procurement folder checklists, multiple template locations, and file structure requirements. SpendFile combines these into a simple drag-and-drop interface that combines all of these into one. Furthermore, it features workflows for Compliance reviews, a file score dashboard for management, and a Contractor Purchasing System Review (CPSR) module that streamlines audit prep and execution. It is the perfect solution for federal contractors who are increasingly moving to paperless systems and e-filing.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of The Binding Site Group
Expands Specialty Diagnostics Segment with Industry Leader in Oncology Testing for Detection and Monitoring of Multiple Myeloma. Complements Existing Specialty Diagnostics Offering with Established Technologies Delivering Strong Clinical Value for Patients in a Rapidly Growing Diagnostics Segment. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) (“Thermo Fisher”), the world leader in serving...
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
STMicroelectronics and eYs3D Microelectronics to showcase collaboration on high-quality 3D stereo-vision camera for machine vision and robotics at CES 2023
STMicroelectronics and eYs3D Microelectronics to showcase collaboration on high-quality 3D stereo-vision camera for machine vision and robotics. Companies will demonstrate 3D depth vision through stereo cameras fusion for fast-motion object tracking in AIoT and autonomous guided robots and industrial devices. Reference designs leverage ST’s high-performance, near-infrared, global-shutter image sensors to...
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2022
In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million. We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a...
Aditxt Forms Adimune, Inc. as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary with a Focus on Immune Modulation Therapies and Appoints Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Former President of the Therapeutic Business Unit at Schering AG, as its Chairman and CEO
Completion of GMP Drug Substances in January for Clinical Trials in H2, 2023. Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announces the formation of a U.S.-based subsidiary Adimune, Inc. (“Adimune™) and its plans towards submission of a Clinical Trial Application (“CTA”) for its immunotherapeutic technology drug candidate, ADI™-100 (“ADI™-100” or “ADI™”). The CTA application will request approval for Adimune™ to conduct the first-in-human study in psoriasis patients, beginning in the second half of 2023. A second study is also planned for type 1 diabetes.
Cactus Announces Agreement to Acquire FlexSteel
Acquisition of a leading manufacturer and provider of differentiated onshore spoolable pipe technologies and associated installation services. Enhances Cactus’ position as premier provider of highly engineered equipment to the exploration & production (“E&P”) industry and expands reach further downstream. Strong through-cycle margin profile, modest capital requirements and...
