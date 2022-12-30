Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course (March 15-16, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. Santa Barbara, CA - Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. SpendFile was created in response to industry demand, especially from small- and mid-size prime contractors. It eliminates the need for manual procurement folder checklists, multiple template locations, and file structure requirements. SpendFile combines these into a simple drag-and-drop interface that combines all of these into one. Furthermore, it features workflows for Compliance reviews, a file score dashboard for management, and a Contractor Purchasing System Review (CPSR) module that streamlines audit prep and execution. It is the perfect solution for federal contractors who are increasingly moving to paperless systems and e-filing.

