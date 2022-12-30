Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course (March 15-16, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Top-quality medical treatments and surgeries now within reach for all
Get access to top-quality medical treatments and surgeries at affordable prices on their website. No longer will you have to compromise on quality for cost. Take control of your health today. Doctors to You is excited to announce the launch of their new website, which offers top-quality medical service providers...
Woonsocket Call
JS InnoPharm Initiates Treatment With JSI-1187, a Selective ERK Inhibitor, in Combination With Dabrafenib for Advanced Solid Tumors With BRAF V600E/K mutations
JS InnoPharm Ltd initiated the JSI-1187 plus dabrafenib combination dose-escalation phase of the Phase 1 study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with confirmed BRAF V600E/K mutations (NCT04418167). The clinical study is being conducted at 8 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the U.S. JSI-1187 is a potent,...
Woonsocket Call
Alteogen Enters Into an Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Biosimilar Products Enabled by Alteogen’s Hybrozyme™ Technology
Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:196170) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sandoz AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will acquire the world-wide rights to use ALT-B4, Alteogen’s novel hyaluronidase derived utilizing Hybrozyme™ Technology, to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous version of a Sandoz biosimilar product. In addition, the agreement includes an option for Sandoz to license the Hybrozyme™ technology for two further products.
Woonsocket Call
Research Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations Fuel Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Research Antibodies Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Source, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The small proteins known as antibodies, which are an essential component of immune system's reaction to...
Woonsocket Call
Spend Logic Announces The Launch of Revolutionary New Paperless Filing System SpendFile
Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. Santa Barbara, CA - Spend Logic, an acknowledged market leader in providing subcontract cost and price analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, SpendFile. SpendFile was created in response to industry demand, especially from small- and mid-size prime contractors. It eliminates the need for manual procurement folder checklists, multiple template locations, and file structure requirements. SpendFile combines these into a simple drag-and-drop interface that combines all of these into one. Furthermore, it features workflows for Compliance reviews, a file score dashboard for management, and a Contractor Purchasing System Review (CPSR) module that streamlines audit prep and execution. It is the perfect solution for federal contractors who are increasingly moving to paperless systems and e-filing.
Woonsocket Call
Aditxt Forms Adimune, Inc. as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary with a Focus on Immune Modulation Therapies and Appoints Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Former President of the Therapeutic Business Unit at Schering AG, as its Chairman and CEO
Completion of GMP Drug Substances in January for Clinical Trials in H2, 2023. Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announces the formation of a U.S.-based subsidiary Adimune, Inc. (“Adimune™) and its plans towards submission of a Clinical Trial Application (“CTA”) for its immunotherapeutic technology drug candidate, ADI™-100 (“ADI™-100” or “ADI™”). The CTA application will request approval for Adimune™ to conduct the first-in-human study in psoriasis patients, beginning in the second half of 2023. A second study is also planned for type 1 diabetes.
Woonsocket Call
Intensive Therapy Retreats Highlights the Reasons to Visit an Intensive Therapy Center
Intensive Therapy Retreats is a leading mental health facility that assists victims of PTSD, child abuse, trauma, and abuse traumas. The professionals pointed out that they have the required experience and resources to assist trauma victims in overcoming the psychological and emotional torture they might be suffering from successfully. The compassionate and committed team affirms their belief that every individual deserves the chance to have a happy life.
Woonsocket Call
Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Intel, Oracle, Ericsson and NEC - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions and Services), By End User, By Enterprises Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Network Functions Virtualization Market...
Woonsocket Call
$5+ Billion In-Vehicle Payment Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Preference for Contactless Payments is Significantly Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global in-vehicle payment services market. The global in-vehicle payment services market is expected to grow from $3.08 billion...
Comments / 0