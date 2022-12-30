Read full article on original website
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous
Pelé's coffin has arrived at his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourn the sports legend.
Havana Syndrome Investigation Explored In Podcast & Docuseries From Project Brazen
EXCLUSIVE: Havana Syndrome, a medical condition allegedly affecting U.S. diplomats in countries such as Cuba, is to be explored in a new podcast and docuseries. Nicky Woolf, a journalist who has worked for the Guardian and New Statesman and also hosted Audible’s Qanon podcast Finding Q, is hosting The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome, an eight-part podcast series. The show comes from Project Brazen and PRX with a documentary series also in the works from the former. The podcast will launch on January 23. It will explore the events that began in December 2016, when a U.S. official in Havana went to the embassy...
This popular European country just got a new currency
Croatia has joined the Eurozone, replacing its kuna currency with the euro. On January 1, it also joined the Schengen Area, making it the 27th country in Europe to drop all border checks within the area.
'Unique' Ronaldo gets rapturous welcome at new Saudi club
Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a "unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he received a thunderous welcome at his new club in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. "It's not the end of my career to come to Saudi Arabia.
Two British nationals among four dead in Australia helicopter collision
Two British nationals, believed to be a husband and wife, were among four people killed when two helicopters collided midair near Australia's Gold Coast on Monday, police said Tuesday.
China blasts 'unacceptable' COVID-19 travel restrictions, claims political motivations for new rules
China has changed how it reports cases and deaths related to COVID-19, with officials no longer counting asymptomatic results as positive and only certain deaths as covid-related.
Australia's top health adviser urged government against restrictions on travelers from China
Australia's top medical officer advised the government against imposing any restrictions on travelers coming from China, a day before the health minister announced new testing requirements, internal documents show.
Global markets struggle to put last year's misery behind them
European and Asian stocks pushed higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe.
From the unwinding of zero-Covid to economic recovery: What to watch in China in 2023
After a tumultuous end to a momentous and challenging year, China heads into 2023 with a great deal of uncertainty -- and potentially a glimpse of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
The new aircraft, routes and airplane cabins taking off in 2023
After a chaotic year for aviation, airlines and passengers look forward to smoother skies in the 12-months ahead, with new aircraft, routes and flying experiences on the horizon.
Major Chinese cities past Covid peak as wave moves to rural areas, new study projects
The wave of Covid infections sweeping across China may already have peaked in some of the country's largest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, according to a new study.
Funeral procession for Pelé begins after thousands, including Brazil's president Lula da Silva, visited 24-hour wake
A funeral procession which will take legendary footballer Pelé to his final resting place has begun Tuesday.
