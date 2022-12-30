ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Havana Syndrome Investigation Explored In Podcast & Docuseries From Project Brazen

EXCLUSIVE: Havana Syndrome, a medical condition allegedly affecting U.S. diplomats in countries such as Cuba, is to be explored in a new podcast and docuseries. Nicky Woolf, a journalist who has worked for the Guardian and New Statesman and also hosted Audible’s Qanon podcast Finding Q, is hosting The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome, an eight-part podcast series. The show comes from Project Brazen and PRX with a documentary series also in the works from the former. The podcast will launch on January 23. It will explore the events that began in December 2016, when a U.S. official in Havana went to the embassy...
CNN

This popular European country just got a new currency

Croatia has joined the Eurozone, replacing its kuna currency with the euro. On January 1, it also joined the Schengen Area, making it the 27th country in Europe to drop all border checks within the area.
AFP

'Unique' Ronaldo gets rapturous welcome at new Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a "unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he received a thunderous welcome at his new club in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. "It's not the end of my career to come to Saudi Arabia.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy