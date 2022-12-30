EXCLUSIVE: Havana Syndrome, a medical condition allegedly affecting U.S. diplomats in countries such as Cuba, is to be explored in a new podcast and docuseries. Nicky Woolf, a journalist who has worked for the Guardian and New Statesman and also hosted Audible’s Qanon podcast Finding Q, is hosting The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome, an eight-part podcast series. The show comes from Project Brazen and PRX with a documentary series also in the works from the former. The podcast will launch on January 23. It will explore the events that began in December 2016, when a U.S. official in Havana went to the embassy...

