Two British nationals among four dead in Australia helicopter collision
Two British nationals, believed to be a husband and wife, were among four people killed when two helicopters collided midair near Australia's Gold Coast on Monday, police said Tuesday.
Tom Zhu: China boss is now highest-profile Tesla executive after Elon Musk
Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu has been promoted to take charge of the electric carmaker's US assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe, according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters.
