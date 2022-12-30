Read full article on original website
Related
“Most Haunted Road In Tennessee”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Tennessee is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Natchez Trace Parkway - This 444-mile road stretches from Nashville to Mississippi and is known for its ghostly occurrences. One legend says that a ghostly figure appears on the side of the road, signaling to drivers that they are about to have a flat tire. Others have reported seeing the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident along the parkway.
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
actionnews5.com
COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-55 is back open this afternoon after being shut down for hours this morning due to flooding. WREG asked what TDOT plans to do to keep this from happening again. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, Texas is now going to be behind after he was […]
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
WATE
Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania
A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/. Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full...
Minor damage reported after possible tornado in DeSoto County
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — Minor damage was reported after a possible tornado touched down in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Weather radar detected debris in the storm around 6:05am Tuesday morning. This commonly happens when a tornado touches down and picks up objects like branches, shingles, or other debris. A Tornado...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
WSMV
First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
WacoTrib.com
Plane with 4 aboard lands on Southern California highway
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing Monday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said. The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino...
WacoTrib.com
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
New Year revelers flock to North Mississippi for wider selection of fireworks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2022 is almost over and people are starting to think of their New Year’s resolutions, but many are also thinking about blowing things up. Because of legal restrictions, many fireworks not available for sale in Memphis can be found across the Mississippi border in DeSoto County.
WacoTrib.com
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage
SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. December 30, 2022. Editorial: It should be law that you’re told about referendums proposals’ pros and cons. Are you really getting that information? Sometimes yes, often no -- but what if there were rules about that?. The last time you voted on a referendum,...
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
Are You Ready for Tennessee Laws Taking Effect in January of 2023?
Tennessee State CapitolPhoto byEuthman/Wikipedia Commons. As the clock strikes midnight across the Volunteer State, a new year will usher in new laws. These laws involve medical records, subscription cancellations, early retirement for emergency communicators, mail-order drugs, and Dallas's Law - impacting security guards across Tennessee.
Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!. A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM. Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways. It’s a wet start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
Comments / 0