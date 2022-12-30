Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
The new aircraft, routes and airplane cabins taking off in 2023
The past 12 months have been an unpredictable time for airlines, with multiple global issues impacting the aviation industry, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulting in overflight bans, the removal of most travel restrictions, China ending inbound quarantine, Boeing’s 737 MAX delivery catch ups, and more questions about the future of two new versions of the 737 MAX.
KTVZ
Flight disruptions: Florida hit by air traffic control issue; Denver by freezing fog
Two far-apart states are seeing fresh air travel problems on Monday. Air traffic control issues triggered hours-long flight delays to Florida airports, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. And the main airport in Denver, Colorado, is seeing substantial cancellations and delays because of a fresh round of winter weather. Late...
KTVZ
Omicron offshoot XBB.1.5 could drive new Covid-19 surge in US
For weeks, scientists have been watching a slew of Omicron descendants duke it out for dominance of Covid-19 transmission in the United States, with the BQs — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 — seeming to edge out all the others to claim a slight lead. The result has been a...
KTVZ
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California is now threatening powerful tornadoes in the South and heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest. About seven million people are under flood alerts across the Mississippi River Valley as the storm that brought heavy rain California continues to head east. Flood watches spread from the Texas-Louisiana border north along the Mississippi River Valley into southern Indiana and Illinois.
KTVZ
5 things to know for Jan. 3: Buffalo Bills, Winter storm, House, Times Square, Ukraine
Welcome to the first edition of 5 Things in 2023. Many of us who enjoy setting New Year’s resolutions are still basking in a renewed sense of motivation and brimming with confidence that we’ll soon live healthier, more fruitful lives. Surely, that is very possible, but chances are high that we’ll eventually be pulled by yearnings that could throw us off course. Luckily, behavioral scientists have discovered these proven techniques to help us stick to even our most challenging resolutions.
Comments / 0