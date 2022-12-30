Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Related
Some Mass. schools ask students to mask up after winter break
As students and educators return from a winter recess marked by travel and holiday gatherings, some school districts across Massachusetts have instituted temporary masking guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. The Boston Public Schools — Massachusetts’ largest school system — will adopt a masking “expectation,” but...
Springfield City Council President announces working groups during swear-in ceremony
SPRINGFIELD — During the ceremony where he was sworn in as City Council President, Jesse Lederman announced the development of four new working groups intended to tackle issues surrounding neighborhood quality of life, digital equity, creative economy and tourism, and workforce development within the city. “We have a lot...
New critical care patient ambulance announced
AMR Global Medical Response Solution, in conjunction with Baystate Health, has announced a new ground critical care transportation service.
Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester indoor baseball facility holding food and clothing drive to help local homeless shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - An indoor baseball facility is holding a food and clothing drive to help a local homeless shelter. Strike Zone in Worcester is collecting nonperishable food, as well as items like men's and women's clothing and toiletries for the Blessed Sacrament Emergency Homeless Shelter. Coach Andrew Tuccio said...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police department gets $34,000 grant
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has received a $34,953.59 grant, which will fund six traffic campaigns among other efforts. The grant is from the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which is made available through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In December, Shrewsbury...
MassLive.com
Ware fire chief retires after 33-year career with department
WARE — Interim Fire Chief Christopher Gagnon retired last week after 33 years with Ware Fire Department. He was promoted to chief following the retirement of acting Chief Ed Wloch in 2019. Gagnon’s last day on the job included him being driven to his Ware residence in a fire...
Johnson Memorial to renovate and expand its Enfield campus
Johnson Memorial Hospital is expanding and renovating its Enfield campus with a $40 million construction project, even as its Stafford facility comes under fire from the state for closing its maternity ward and failing to staff its operating rooms for much of last year. The upgrades at the Hazard Avenue...
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Springfield for the first time since elected
With just three days until her inauguration, Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Springfield to talk about her vision for the state, but how western Massachusetts will be represented by this incoming administration is the question.
Hampden County now at low risk for community spread of COVID-19
The community spread of Covid-19 has changed within the last few days.
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Ludlow sells for $500,000
Brianna Novaris and Kyle Benoit bought the property at 160 Pinewood Road, Ludlow, from Peter E Miccoli and Tamara J Miccoli on Dec. 16, 2022, for $500,000 which works out to $187 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,826-square-foot lot. Additional...
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000
Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Gas in Springfield averages $3.23 a gallon to start new year
SPRINGFIELD — Gas averages $3.23 a gallon in greater Springfield, AAA said Tuesday in its regular survey of fuel prices. That’s down from $3.26 a gallon a week ago during the busy holiday travel period and down from $3.58 a gallon a month ago. Gas averaged $3.31 a...
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $640,000
Richard Plaut and Carol Plaut acquired the property at 125 Meadowbrook Road, Longmeadow, from M Shriver Ret Regina on Dec. 16, 2022. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $309 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 70,511 square-foot lot.
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home sells for $880,000 in East Longmeadow
Leah Kenney acquired the property at 15 High Meadow Circle, East Longmeadow, from Nancy Weithofer on Dec. 15, 2022, for $880,000 which works out to $185 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.7-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
Westfield Sons of Erin seek applicants for 40th annual colleen competition
WESTFIELD — Applications are currently being accepted for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest for women ages 17 to 24 who are of Irish descent, residents of Westfield, Southwick and the surrounding Hilltowns, or daughters or granddaughters of Sons of Erin members. Contestants must be unmarried with no children.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0