Chicopee, MA

MassLive.com

Some Mass. schools ask students to mask up after winter break

As students and educators return from a winter recess marked by travel and holiday gatherings, some school districts across Massachusetts have instituted temporary masking guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. The Boston Public Schools — Massachusetts’ largest school system — will adopt a masking “expectation,” but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
AGAWAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police department gets $34,000 grant

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has received a $34,953.59 grant, which will fund six traffic campaigns among other efforts. The grant is from the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which is made available through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In December, Shrewsbury...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Ware fire chief retires after 33-year career with department

WARE — Interim Fire Chief Christopher Gagnon retired last week after 33 years with Ware Fire Department. He was promoted to chief following the retirement of acting Chief Ed Wloch in 2019. Gagnon’s last day on the job included him being driven to his Ware residence in a fire...
WARE, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Ludlow sells for $500,000

Brianna Novaris and Kyle Benoit bought the property at 160 Pinewood Road, Ludlow, from Peter E Miccoli and Tamara J Miccoli on Dec. 16, 2022, for $500,000 which works out to $187 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,826-square-foot lot. Additional...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000

Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $640,000

Richard Plaut and Carol Plaut acquired the property at 125 Meadowbrook Road, Longmeadow, from M Shriver Ret Regina on Dec. 16, 2022. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $309 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 70,511 square-foot lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts

A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
PRINCETON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $880,000 in East Longmeadow

Leah Kenney acquired the property at 15 High Meadow Circle, East Longmeadow, from Nancy Weithofer on Dec. 15, 2022, for $880,000 which works out to $185 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.7-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
