George Santos seems to have lied about his mom dying on 9/11

US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) (WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

United States Congressman-elect George Santos (R-New York), who is already under investigation for ostensibly lying to voters about vast chunks of his personal and professional background, is now facing additional scrutiny for making incompatible statements about the effects that the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks had on his family.

On Wednesday night it was discovered that Santos twice tweeted conflicting recollections of his mother Fatima Devolder's death.

"9/11 claimed my mother's life... so I'm blocking so I don't ever have to read this again," Santos posted on July 12th, 2021. Five months later, Santos wrote that "December 23rd this year marks 5 years I lost my best friend and mentor. Mom you will live forever in my heart."

The Washington Post confirmed on Thursday that Devolder died on December 23rd, 2016, further noting that "while many first responders and people around Ground Zero later developed health problems, including cancer, because of exposure to the contaminated air, critics were quick to draw attention to the latest inconsistency in Santos's personal story, as well as point out that 15 years was more than 'a few years later.'"

The paper also explained that "as of 2021, at least 4,627 responders and survivors who enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had died. While not all of the deaths can be attributed to illnesses linked to Ground Zero exposures, researchers have identified more than 60 types of cancer as well as roughly two dozen other ailments linked to Ground Zero exposures, according to Scientific American."

But the issue became even murkier on Thursday afternoon when a segment of an interview that Santos gave to BizTV while on the 2022 campaign trail appeared on Twitter. In it, Santos proffered yet another version of that fateful day's events and declared himself a victim of a sinister liberal agenda: