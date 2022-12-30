ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badger Women’s Hockey Downs Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, CT (WSAU) — The Badger women’s hockey team didn’t miss a beat in their return from the holiday break, taking a 3-0 non-conference decision against Quinnipiac on Saturday. Nicole LaMantia got the Badgers on the board less than two minutes into the game off a feed...
Lawmakers Set To Gavel In For The Next Legislative Session

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin State Legislature is ready once again begin the often contentious part of writing new laws and forming a new state budget. It all starts today in Madison and politicians on both sides of the aisle hope legislators can work together to address issues facing Wisconsin.
Where’s The Beef ? Home Cooks Get A Break

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – Good news for home cooks and little kids, a judge says you can sell homemade food from home. A judge in Dane County issued a ruling last week that says you don’t need a food permit or a commercial kitchen in order to sell certain homemade foods. Things like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts, and roasted coffee beans all made the list.
