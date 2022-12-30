ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo priest spends Christmas on the Cotter … it didn't start out that way

By Susan Rose
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) People all across the Buffalo area spent Christmas in places they never dreamed of, due to the blizzard.

For Fr. Paul Seil of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in the Old First Ward, a chain of events, along with the help if a kind individual on a snowmobile, led him to seek refuge on the Buffalo Fireboat, the oldest working fireboat in the world.

"I was coming back from a funeral in Tonawanda on Friday afternoon and when I hit Jefferson Avenue, it was really, really awful. So I put the car in the garage, hunkered down inside and thought everything was going to be OK," he said.

The power went out at the church and rectory a few hours later. Seil went to bed with extra blankets. In the morning, he went to the kitchen and turned on some gas burners (with a carbon monoxide detector right next to the stove to be safe.)

"All of a sudden I heard a rush of water. Pipes were broken and water was pouring down into the kitchen."

As chaplain of the Buffalo Fire Department, Seil put out a call on his fire radio. "I said is anyone out there who might be able to evacuate me?" It proved futile due to the number of calls for help and conditions at the time.

A man by the name of Jack Kelleher, a firefighter-engineer on the Edward M. Cotter Fireboat, heard the plea and told police dispatch that he would try to pick up Fr. Seil.

The fireboat was having its own problems. The power had gone out and they had to get a generator going so that the boat would survive the cold and the
wind.

Kelleher had a 4-wheel drive Chevy Blazer with a plow on the front. He managed to make it down to Louisiana and O'Connell Street and asked Fr. Seil to walk to him. Seil quickly packed a few necessities as well as a 3.5 pound Wardynski kielbasa and some Costanza rolls.

He ventured out in the blizzard and only got about 100 feet when he became frozen. He thought about turning back to the rectory when suddenly, out of nowhere, a snowmobiler came by.

"I don't know who the guy is. I know he was from Elma. But God bless him. He picked me up and put me on the back of the snowmobile with my kielbasa
and my bag and whisked me away to the Blazer and Kelleher and I spent the night on the Cotter. There was heat. We had our polish sausage and Weber's mustard for our Christmas Eve meal and we made the best of it."

Fr. Paul Seil(left) and Buffalo firefighter Jack Kelleher(right) Photo credit Fr. Paul Seil

Seil admits for the snowmobiler to come by at the right time, was truly unbelievable. "I was so grateful. I tried to get his name, but by the time I turned around, he was gone to help someone else."

Om Christmas morning, Fr. Seil celebrated mass for the two of them.

Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher heard about Seil's ordeal and he offered him a place to stay at St. Joseph's Cathedral for as long as he needs to.

"I'm so grateful, and now I can help in any way I can, those who are mourning
and those who are in difficult situations," added Seil.

Due to damage from the blizzard, Our Lady of Perpetual Help will not be able to celebrate mass in the church. New year's weekend masses will be celebrated at the Old First Ward Community Center on Republic Street.

WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
