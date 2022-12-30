West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, December 30th 2022

Lake Shore Savings Bank is waiving overdraft and ATM fees on transactions during and in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend blizzard. Overdraft and ATM fees will not be applied to customer transactions between Friday, December 23rd and this Monday, January 2nd. Retail customers should contact their local branch for additional information.

CPA firm Tronconi Segarra & Associates LLP has promoted three associates to the partner level effective January 1st, 2023. David J. Lever, who specializes in cross-border services and taxation; Alec J. Marotto, who focuses his practice on accounting and auditing as well as performing business valuations; and Richard A. Wiktorowski, Jr., who has developed a specialty in serving not-for-profit organizations and foundations.

Big honors for the medical team at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. As part of Buffalo Spree magazine’s Top Doctors 2023, 142 Roswell physicians across 32 specialties made the list, which is compiled thorough peer surveys of Western New York doctors.