Effective: 2023-01-03 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Beauregard, Rapides and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. The flash flooding threat has ended. There still could be a few showers and storms with locally heavy rain, but any flooding would be more nuisance. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at Noon CST today.

HARDIN COUNTY, TX ・ 34 MINUTES AGO