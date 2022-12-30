ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

walls102.com

Mendota Fire Department thanks responding agencies

MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department thanked the responding agencies that arrived in the city to battle the devastating fire last week on Illinois Avenue. Sixteen fire departments, three ambulance services and numerous local and state agencies arrived on scene to fight the blaze that destroyed five buildings in the downtown area. The five-alarm blaze took over six hours to bring under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In August of 2022, another major fire occurred in Mendota on Main Street, which led to three buildings being torn down.
MENDOTA, IL
WGN News

5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
MENDOTA, IL
25newsnow.com

Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Dozens of animals killed, buildings destroyed in massive Mendota fire

MENDOTA, Ill. — A fire ripped through downtown Mendota, Illinois Thursday destroying several buildings. No injuries were reported but several animals from a pet store were killed. Jennifer Sibley and Tandra Cearns were in the process of combining their pet shops into a new storefront along Illinois Avenue.   They were preparing for a grand […]
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Missing Mendota man found dead

The Mendota Police Department says that a man reported missing on Friday has been found dead. Police had been looking for 65-year-old William Minder, of Mendota since Friday afternoon. Minder was located deceased on Saturday within a few blocks of his home which is on 1st Avenue. Police do not...
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota

Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com

Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom

Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
FREEPORT, IL
starvedrock.media

Suburban Woman Hurt In Crash Near Triumph

Fog is blamed on a wreck east of Mendota that sent the driver to the hospital. Deputies were called around 8:30 Sunday morning about a one-vehicle crash at a rural intersection. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephanie Arias of Batavia says she couldn't see a stop sign because of the fog. He hit her brakes, causing her vehicle to slide into a ditch where it hit a fence and grain cart.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Food Pantry for January

The Mobile Food Pantry in Ottawa will take place January 7th. Registration starts at 9:30 and distribution begins promptly at 10. Distribution is drive – through style. It will take place in the 1050 Building on Norris Drive at the parking structure. The event is open to anyone in...
OTTAWA, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
CLINTON, IA
WIFR

Freeport man killed in vehicle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/2/2023

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
ROCKFORD, IL

