Mendota Fire Department thanks responding agencies
MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department thanked the responding agencies that arrived in the city to battle the devastating fire last week on Illinois Avenue. Sixteen fire departments, three ambulance services and numerous local and state agencies arrived on scene to fight the blaze that destroyed five buildings in the downtown area. The five-alarm blaze took over six hours to bring under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In August of 2022, another major fire occurred in Mendota on Main Street, which led to three buildings being torn down.
5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
Dozens of animals killed, buildings destroyed in massive Mendota fire
MENDOTA, Ill. — A fire ripped through downtown Mendota, Illinois Thursday destroying several buildings. No injuries were reported but several animals from a pet store were killed. Jennifer Sibley and Tandra Cearns were in the process of combining their pet shops into a new storefront along Illinois Avenue. They were preparing for a grand […]
Missing Mendota man found dead
The Mendota Police Department says that a man reported missing on Friday has been found dead. Police had been looking for 65-year-old William Minder, of Mendota since Friday afternoon. Minder was located deceased on Saturday within a few blocks of his home which is on 1st Avenue. Police do not...
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota
Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom
Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back...
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
Suburban Woman Hurt In Crash Near Triumph
Fog is blamed on a wreck east of Mendota that sent the driver to the hospital. Deputies were called around 8:30 Sunday morning about a one-vehicle crash at a rural intersection. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephanie Arias of Batavia says she couldn't see a stop sign because of the fog. He hit her brakes, causing her vehicle to slide into a ditch where it hit a fence and grain cart.
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford
Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford and 64. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
Rock Falls woman dies in Ogle County accident on New Year’s Day, another injured
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is dead after her car collided with another on Route 2 on New Year’s Day. At about 7:15 this morning in the 6000 block of Route 2 between Byron and Oregon. Laurie Griggs, 48, from Rock Falls was driving her 2009 Nissan Altima when it collided with driver Terry Pearse, 62, from Polo who was driving his 2016 Toyota Prius.
Ottawa Food Pantry for January
The Mobile Food Pantry in Ottawa will take place January 7th. Registration starts at 9:30 and distribution begins promptly at 10. Distribution is drive – through style. It will take place in the 1050 Building on Norris Drive at the parking structure. The event is open to anyone in...
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Scenes are being reported in Winnebago County
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting multiple police and medical personnel at an address in Sage Drive. 3800 block of Sage Drive. Unknown what happened. Avoid the area.
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/2/2023
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
