Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
Related
contracosta.news
Mountain View Police Arrest Man After Allegedly Peeping in Women’s Restroom
Mountain View detectives are seeking additional victims after a Palo Alto-based tech CEO was found peeping inside a woman’s restroom stall late Monday morning. Around 11:40 am on Jan. 2, Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a woman after an incident inside the woman’s restroom at the Panera on El Monte Avenue. While in the restroom, the victim heard another person in the stall next to her and then saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her inside the stall. The woman screamed at the man who then ran out of the restroom and the restaurant.
contracosta.news
Concord Police Seek Help Identifying Hit-and-Run Driver
The Concord Police Department Traffic Bureau is currently investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred at the intersection of Concord Blvd and Farm Bureau Rd on Wednesday 12/21/2022 at 10:25 PM. A bicyclist traveling on Farm Bureau Rd was struck by a vehicle traveling on Concord Blvd. After the collision, the...
contracosta.news
Dec. 21-28: Hercules Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Hercules Police Calls reported between December 21-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Hercules. On December 25, 2022, at 7:10pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of Swallow Way for a report of an assault. A 31 year old male allegedly hitting one of the residents with a bat. The suspect fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival and was not located during area checks. The 57 year old male victim claimed the suspect hit him with a bat, and a cane, in the head. The victim desired prosecution against the suspect. The victim had a visible scratch and red marks on his head, but his injuries were not consistent with being struck by a baseball bat. The victim was treated by AMR and released on scene.
contracosta.news
Dec. 18-24: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between December 18-24 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. On December 29, 2022 at 3:04 pm, Pittsburg Police officers responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive after several callers reported a subject had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old male had been shot. Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital, and unfortunately did not survive.
contracosta.news
Dec. 19-30: Martinez Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Martinez Police Calls reported between December 19-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Martinez. 12/25 – Tucker on Plson Ct: .HUSB BROTHERS WIFE AND RP GOT INTO A VERBAL/ PHYSICAL ARGUMENT ALL PARTIES SEPARATED AND NEG MED NEEDED.
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Continues to be Under Flood Advisory
A flood advisory is in effect until 5:45 pm Saturday afternoon for all of Contra Costa County per the National Weather Service. They said an urban and small stream flooding will be caused by excessive rainfall–many roads in Contra Costa County have already been shut down by cities and police departments have issued notices to residents. It has been reported that 1 and 4 inches of rain ha already fallen and additional 0.5 to 1 inch is expected.
contracosta.news
Morgan: I have Never Seen My Danville Street Look Like a Raging River
Having lived all over the world I have seen my share of tornadoes, hurricanes, dust storms, floods and earthquakes. Some say Yes, others say No. In California, incidents can range from main water breaks, power outages, localized flooding, earthquakes or system contamination. But lets face it, most of us live...
contracosta.news
Marsh Creek Road Closed from Morgan Territory Road to Round Valley
Clayton & Brentwood, CA – Due to continued rock and mudslides, Marsh Creek Road is closed between Morgan Territory Road and the Round Valley Regional Preserve until further notice. Only residents will be allowed through the area as our crews work to clear the large debris that has fallen...
contracosta.news
Concord Hosts Month-Long Comfort Food Event
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA – Concord, California, residents, and visitors have a new month of events to look forward to with Comfort Food Month scheduled for January 2023. According to organizers Visit Concord, the event is a month-long celebration of the thriving food scene in the East Bay community. “We’re so...
contracosta.news
Marsh Creek Road Closed Due to Flooding
On Saturday, the California Highway Patrol has shut down Marsh Creek Road between Brentwood and Clayton due to numerous rock slides and mud on the roadway. Contra Costa Public Works has been made aware and will be shutting down the roadway as of 11:50 am. The roadway was shut down at Deer Valley Road and Marsh Creek.
contracosta.news
Oakland Zoo Closed Through January 17th
Oakland Zoo is closed and will be unable to reopen until January 17th, or possibly later, due to a damage caused by the historic and unprecedented amount of rainfall over the weekend of December 30th. Currently, we are working to repair a major sinkhole at the entry road to the...
Comments / 0