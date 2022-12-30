The following is a sampling of the Hercules Police Calls reported between December 21-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Hercules. On December 25, 2022, at 7:10pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of Swallow Way for a report of an assault. A 31 year old male allegedly hitting one of the residents with a bat. The suspect fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival and was not located during area checks. The 57 year old male victim claimed the suspect hit him with a bat, and a cane, in the head. The victim desired prosecution against the suspect. The victim had a visible scratch and red marks on his head, but his injuries were not consistent with being struck by a baseball bat. The victim was treated by AMR and released on scene.

HERCULES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO