Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, & Sia’s NYE Surprise Was “Stars Are Blind” Magic
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus promised a “legendary” night in the leadup to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and the NBC-produced celebration didn’t disappoint. The two closed out the year atop a star-studded list of performers that also included Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Liily, Fletcher, and more. However, one of the most buzzed about musical moments of the Miami-based show featured a name that was never announced beforehand: Paris Hilton.
Selena Gomez Embraces “Throuple” Life With Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz-Beckham
A new year was bound to bring us a new famous pairing or two but this latest combo of celebs has definitely got the internet talking, mostly because they’ve been dubbed a “throuple” by one of their own. For their New Year’s Eve celebrations, Selena Gomez enjoyed a yacht trip in Mexico with Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, Raquelle Stevens, who recently appeared in My Mind & Me, and others. Taking to Instagram, Gomez shared photos of herself embracing the Peltz-Beckhams, hilariously captioning the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.” The images included the trio embracing in a hug, selfies of Peltz and Gomez, and the two women getting their hair and makeup done.
Adam Thomas & His Wife Share The Sweetest Love Story
If you’re a millennial who grew up watching CBBC, there’s a good chance that you’ll know Emmerdale actor and I’m A Celeb… finalist Adam Thomas best as the loveable Donte Charles. The resident badboy of Waterloo Road, Donte faced a great deal of hardship during his time at telly’s most dramatic secondary school, but ultimately he stepped up and stayed loyal to his childhood sweetheart Chlo Grainger through thick and thin. As the much-loved show returns to our screens for the first time in seven years, many fans might be wondering about the lives of the actors off-screen. Thomas has stayed in his own long-term relationship since the original Waterloo Road days, but who is the 34-year-old actor dating?
Everything To Know About A Potential Kaleidoscope Season 2
Spanning 25 years, Netflix’s Kaleidoscope anthology series draws inspiration from the story of when $70 billion in bonds were allegedly destroyed in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. At the time, the New York Post referred to the loss from Depository Trust and Clearing Corp’s (DTCC) vault, which was blamed on rising flood waters, as the “biggest mystery on Wall Street,” something that sparked an idea for a series.
Judi Dench & Sharleen Spiteri’s Spontaneous Abba Tribute Is Everything
Guests at a Scottish hotel rang in 2023 with a surprise New Year’s Eve performance by an unlikely celebrity duo. As per the Guardian, Dame Judi Dench and Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri belted out Abba’s “Waterloo” amid Hogmanay celebrations at the Fife Arms in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, just moments before the big countdown to midnight. The impromptu gig was captured in a now-viral video, during which Spiteri mouths “what a pianist” as the Academy Award-winner plays the hotel’s pianola.
Twitter Is Gushing About Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton’s New Year’s Eve Duets
New Year’s Eve was a big night — from CNN’s “sober” show to Paris Hilton’s surprise performance at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. However, no list of the evening’s most memorable moments would be complete without the latest — and arguably greatest — Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus collaboration. The country music icon joined her goddaughter as co-host of her NBC special in Miami on Dec. 31, and they performed several duets together that completely blew fans away.
