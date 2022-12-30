The Florida Panthers (16-18-4) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5) tonight at FLA Live Arena. Florida will be looking to extract a measure of revenge for the Desert Dogs 3-1 victory at Mullett Arena earlier this season. The Cats are in a major slump, losing five of their last six games including a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day. Arizona, who will be playing its first game in 2023, had one three straight before falling 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

