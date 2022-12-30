Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Related
chatsports.com
GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Arizona Coyotes
The Florida Panthers (16-18-4) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5) tonight at FLA Live Arena. Florida will be looking to extract a measure of revenge for the Desert Dogs 3-1 victory at Mullett Arena earlier this season. The Cats are in a major slump, losing five of their last six games including a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day. Arizona, who will be playing its first game in 2023, had one three straight before falling 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.
chatsports.com
Winter Classic Gamethread: Penguins @ Bruins [Fenway Park]
Happy New Year! Talk about today’s marquee NHL regular season game, the Winter Classic, here with Pens fans as the Penguins take to the great outdoors to meet up with the Boston Bruins.
chatsports.com
Another 40-point Embiid night (yawn) in win vs. Pelicans
The sky is blue, grass is green and Joel Embiid had another 40-point double-double. The Sixers knocked off the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when they took down the Pelicans 120-111 Monday night. Embiid finished with 42 and 11 and James Harden gave the Sixers 25 points along with eight assists.
chatsports.com
Bulls vs. Cavaliers final score: 71-point night from Donovan Mitchell downs Chicago in OT
Through the first half of tonight’s rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers, your Chicago Bulls looked like they had learned their lesson following a last-second heartbreaker against the Cavs at the United Center Saturday night. But it was not to be. Some generous ref whistles in the third quarter helped...
chatsports.com
Golden Nuggets: What’s our most glaring flaw to fix before the playoffs?
“The 49ers are dealing with a handful of injury issues heading into their 2022 season finale on Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday had a conference call with reporters and had some additional injury updates beyond the two immediately following the team’s win over the Raiders.”
chatsports.com
Don't look now but the Wizards are creeping back toward playoff (or at least play-in) relevance
The Wizards have now won a season-high five games in a row. Washington recorded a season-high 72 points in the paint, outpacing Milwaukee 72 to 26. They are also 11-2 when they hold opponents under 110 points. Per the Wizards stats department, "The Wizards shot the ball at a .532...
chatsports.com
Is Patrick Beverley’s shot finally coming around for the Lakers?
Of the many disappointing aspects of the Lakers season, one that sticks out toward the top has been the play of Patrick Beverley. On paper, the acquisition of PatBev made lots of sense, giving the Lakers a 3-and-D guard that can play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis and provide the team a toughness it previously lacked.
chatsports.com
Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
chatsports.com
Commanders Vs. Browns - Studs and Duds
I’ve said for weeks this team is not a playoff team. Sure, they may have done a good job pulling the wool over our eyes for a few weeks there in the middle of the season, but when push came to shove, they got bullied. With the season on...
chatsports.com
Bulls guard Zach LaVine gets introspective about his defensive issues
CLEVELAND – It hasn’t been the smoothest 2022-23 campaign for Zach LaVine so far. The Bulls guard had his offseason regiment thrown off after a clean-up surgery on his left knee, came into the regular season dealing with a load management schedule because of that knee, had some rough on-the-court moments, and was even benched by coach Billy Donovan in the finals minutes in a loss to Orlando.
Comments / 0