ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

LISTEN: Tampa Police Urge Patience, Planning for New Year's Weekend

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVs2h_0jySzR5A00

TAMPA -- Police want to make sure residents and visitors are prepared for a busy New Year's weekend.

Between Friday and Tuesday, the city is playing host to a college football bowl game, an NFL game, a parade, a hockey game and fireworks.

Tampa police Lt. Bryan Felts says they're expecting crowded streets and sidewalks, as fans of Mississippi State and Illinois arrive ahead of the Reliaquest Bowl Monday. He's urging patience. Felts says the Tampa Police app can help, as it shows traffic detours and slow spots, and helps people find ridesharing pickup points.

As for DUI, Felts says they made nine arrests last year, and this year's goal, as always, is zero. He urges people to have a plan, whether it's ridesharing or a designated driver. Triple-A's Tow to Go is always there as a last resort.

Felts reminds residents that if they see something, they should say something, through the TPD app. Of course, it's illegal to fire a weapon into the air ("celebratory gunfire").

Hear more from Felts in the Beyond the News podcast below:
More information about Reliaquest Bowl events, including the parade in Ybor City, at this link: NOTE: Newsradio WFLA and other iHeart stations are sponsors of the parade.

Photo: Canva

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023

Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tampa man dies in UTV accident

A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident

A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Madoc

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
CLEARWATER, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck

TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy