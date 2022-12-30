LISTEN: Tampa Police Urge Patience, Planning for New Year's Weekend

TAMPA -- Police want to make sure residents and visitors are prepared for a busy New Year's weekend.

Between Friday and Tuesday, the city is playing host to a college football bowl game, an NFL game, a parade, a hockey game and fireworks.

Tampa police Lt. Bryan Felts says they're expecting crowded streets and sidewalks, as fans of Mississippi State and Illinois arrive ahead of the Reliaquest Bowl Monday. He's urging patience. Felts says the Tampa Police app can help, as it shows traffic detours and slow spots, and helps people find ridesharing pickup points.

As for DUI, Felts says they made nine arrests last year, and this year's goal, as always, is zero. He urges people to have a plan, whether it's ridesharing or a designated driver. Triple-A's Tow to Go is always there as a last resort.

Felts reminds residents that if they see something, they should say something, through the TPD app. Of course, it's illegal to fire a weapon into the air ("celebratory gunfire").

