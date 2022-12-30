Briefs: Carden International Circus returning to Marion

Ohio awards $3.5M to 325 fire departments in 76 counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio.

Two Marion County fire districts were awarded grants: Scioto Valley, $960, and Battle Run, $4,000.

The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other but with other agencies responding to an incident. MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate can be significant.

Priority funding goes to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, as well as departments that show they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon receiving the award. The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 people or fewer and up to $50,000 per department is available through this grant.

Carden International Circus returning to Marion

The Carden International Circus is proud to announce the Spectacular Circus is returning to Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Marion at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. This three-ring circus features talent from across the globe, including Africa, Mongolia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and the U.S.A.

This all-new production includes presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, foot juggling feats, nine contortionists and a herd of Asian elephants.

Doors open one hour before show time for the preshow festivities including performer meet and greets, animal rides, interactive fun and more.

Tickets are on sale now at spectacularcircus.com or one hour before show time at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum Box Office, 220 E. Fairgrounds St. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 & under. Adult tickets are $25.

Saturday is the deadline for Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards nominations

COLUMBUS — Nominations are being accepted through Saturday for the annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards. A ceremony will honor recipients on April 26 at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus. Nominations can be made at com.ohio.gov/HOFNom.

Presentations to deserving candidates will be made in the follow categories: Ohio Fire Service Citizen’s Award; Ohio Fire Service Valor Award; Ohio Fire Service Distinguished Service Award; Ohio Fire Department of the Year Award; Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year Award; Ohio Fire Officer of the Year Award; Ohio Fire Prevention Educator of the Year Award; and Ohio Fire Educator Lifetime Achievement Award.