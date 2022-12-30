ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Badger Women’s Hockey Downs Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, CT (WSAU) — The Badger women’s hockey team didn’t miss a beat in their return from the holiday break, taking a 3-0 non-conference decision against Quinnipiac on Saturday. Nicole LaMantia got the Badgers on the board less than two minutes into the game off a feed...
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy