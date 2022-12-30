Read full article on original website
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes of 2023, several more over past week
It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in the Las Vegas valley and several more this past week.
Only on 8: Family of couple killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas speaks out
A couple visiting from New Mexico were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street just a few days before the New Year. The victims' family spoke to 8 News Now about the impact this deadly event has had on them.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
Dog found shot and left for dead in east Las Vegas
A "miserable, but sweet and loving" dog named Max is fighting for his life after he was found on the side of the road with a fractured skull and multiple gunshot wounds, The Animal Foundation says.
Missing adult last seen on New Year’s Eve found
Metro is looking for a man who was last seen on New Year's Eve.
8newsnow.com
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
While telling officers he was robbed, man collapses, dies on New Year’s Day, Metro says
A man who said he was robbed a few miles west of the Strip in the early morning hours of New Year's Day collapsed and died while telling his story to officers, Metro police said Sunday.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
The cost of natural gas drives up Nevada utility bills
NV Energy and Southwest Gas have raised their rates again, this time by nearly 15%. 13 Actions News spoke to a few valley residents who say they’re already struggling to keep up.
Las Vegas is getting a makeover in 2023 with million dollar renovation projects
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority construction bulletin shows 581,000 thousand square feet of new convention space and more than 4,700 new hotel rooms.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
Early returns: MountainView Hospital claiming Las Vegas valley’s first baby for New Year
Early returns show MountainView Hospital welcoming Las Vegas valley's first baby for 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
70-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man sought by police following a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 28 was arrested Monday, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Carlos Lopez-Orellana, 70, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He is being held without bond at Clark County Corrections.
KTNV
Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.
