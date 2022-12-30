ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

70-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man sought by police following a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 28 was arrested Monday, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Carlos Lopez-Orellana, 70, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He is being held without bond at Clark County Corrections.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy