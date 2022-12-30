Read full article on original website
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
Creepy AI reveals grim ‘robot job takeover’ prediction and images for 2023
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has predicted what goals technology could achieve in 2023 – and the results are grim. The U.S. Sun asked ChatPGT, an AI-powered chatbot, to forecast what the most terrifying technologies will look like in 2023. Before anything, the chatbot, which software company Open AI developed, noted that...
marktechpost.com
Meet Rodin: A Novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework To Generate 3D Digital Avatars From Various Input Sources
Generative models are becoming the de-facto solution for many challenging tasks in computer science. They represent one of the most promising ways to analyze and synthesize visual data. Stable Diffusion is the best-known generative model for producing beautiful and realistic images from a complex input prompt. The architecture is based on Diffusion Models (DMs), which have shown phenomenal generative power for images and videos. The rapid advancements in diffusion and generative modeling are fueling a revolution in 2D content creation. The mantra is quite simple: “If you can describe it, you can visualize it.” or better, “if you can describe it, the model can paint it for you.” It is indeed incredible what generative models are capable of.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
Study Shows How The Universe Would Look if You Broke The Speed of Light, And It's Weird
Nothing can go faster than light. It's a rule of physics woven into the very fabric of Einstein's special theory of relativity. The faster something goes, the closer it gets to its perspective of time freezing to a standstill. Go faster still, and you run into issues of time reversing,...
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Scientists Create a Concept Video Depicting the World's First Artificial Womb Facility
After a scientist unveils a concept video showing what the world’s first artificial womb facility would look like, fertility scientists say that future will come sooner than we think. The video shows a fictional future womb facility called EctoLife that allows the parents of the future to select the characteristics of their baby from a menu that includes everything from hair and eye color to physical strength, intelligence, and height. In addition, parents can also choose to keep or remove genetically inherited diseases from the DNA of their babies.
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
AI will increasingly take over from humans but a surprising flaw could save us from being replaced, expert reveals
AI will 'increasingly take over' many facets of life, but human flaws could save us from being obsolete, one expert has revealed. Most people worldwide have come across some form of artificial intelligence (AI). Such technology has become ubiquitous in everyday living – from Apple's Siri to your favorite website's...
The "world's first truly wireless TV" will launch at CES 2023 – no wires, no ports, no problem?
The Displace TV concept sees one panel – or multiple panels that can create a display up to 110 inches with a 16K resolution – fix to a wall in a home.
marinelink.com
Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind
STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
marktechpost.com
This AI Paper Presents A Deep Learning Framework To Accurately Identify The Mineral Compounds From Their Raman Spectra
Specific optical methods, including Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR), Brillouin scattering, and Raman spectroscopy, are used in vibrational spectroscopy. Classification models can convert input items (spectra) into the necessary outputs for data from vibrational spectroscopy (class assignments). It isn’t easy to create such a classification tool, but it would benefit many industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, polymers, forensics, environmental and food sciences, and medicine. Additionally, vibrational spectroscopy data frequently need different and complicated pre-processing processes before chemometric measurements. The robustness and accuracy of future multivariate analyses are enhanced, and the data’s interpretability is increased by a variety of data pre-processing techniques that make allowances for the difficulties of spectral data gathering.
marktechpost.com
New AI Research from the University of Maryland Investigates Cramming Challenge for Training a Language Model on a Single GPU in One Day
In many areas of natural language processing, including language interpretation and natural language synthesis, large-scale training of machine learning models utilizing transformer topologies has produced ground-breaking advances. The widely acknowledged behavior of these systems is their ability to stably scale or to continue to perform better as the number of model parameters and the volume of data increase.
Meta’s Board Gaming AI Learned Not To Lie
Late last year, Facebook parent company Meta announced the development of Cicero, a new machine learning tool designed to play the board game Diplomacy with human players, at a high level. In its announcement, the company makes lofty claims about the impact that the AI, which uses a language model to simulate strategic reasoning, could have on the future of AI development, and human-AI relations.
The Verge
Meta acquires smart lensmaker Luxexcel as it works toward AR glasses goal
Meta’s throwing more money into the metaverse with its acquisition of Luxexcel, a Netherlands-based company that specializes in 3D-printing prescription lenses for smart glasses. The news was first reported by Dutch outlet De Tijd (via TechCrunch), but Meta has since confirmed to The Verge that it purchased the company.
ChatGPT: A Revolutionary New AI Chatbot That Could Threaten Google
A new chatbot called ChatGPT has taken the Internet by storm, leaving many who use it in shock at its brilliance. OpenAI released ChatGPT, its prototype AI chatbot that has gained much traction among the public for its humanlike, detailed answers to inquiries.
Amazon's drone-delivery service rolled out in California and Texas
Something to look forward to: If you've been wondering when (or if) Amazon would start dropping packages in your backyard via drone, the wait is over --- well, sort of. During the run-up to Christmas, the company took some time to test its autonomous drones in a couple of US towns. The program only ran in small areas in California and Texas, but Amazon said it would expand drone deliveries to other locations in the coming months.
A new physics-defying theory describes the effects of faster-than-light travel
Scientists from the University of Warsaw in Poland and the National University of Singapore are pushing the limits of relativity with a new theory called the "extension of special relativity," a report from Science Alert reveals. The new theory combines three time dimensions with a single space dimension ("1+3 space-time"),...
marktechpost.com
Get Ready to Rock with Riffusion: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Brings Music to Life Through Visualization
Imagine music generated by Artificial intelligence. It sounds quite innovative and has been made possible using machine learning. This is done using training Neural network models like LSTM with musical notes and then predicting or generating music. Diffusion, a technology that was recently introduced, has come up with another unique...
