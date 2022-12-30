ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marktechpost.com

Meet Rodin: A Novel Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework To Generate 3D Digital Avatars From Various Input Sources

Generative models are becoming the de-facto solution for many challenging tasks in computer science. They represent one of the most promising ways to analyze and synthesize visual data. Stable Diffusion is the best-known generative model for producing beautiful and realistic images from a complex input prompt. The architecture is based on Diffusion Models (DMs), which have shown phenomenal generative power for images and videos. The rapid advancements in diffusion and generative modeling are fueling a revolution in 2D content creation. The mantra is quite simple: “If you can describe it, you can visualize it.” or better, “if you can describe it, the model can paint it for you.” It is indeed incredible what generative models are capable of.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Jax Hudur

Scientists Create a Concept Video Depicting the World's First Artificial Womb Facility

After a scientist unveils a concept video showing what the world’s first artificial womb facility would look like, fertility scientists say that future will come sooner than we think. The video shows a fictional future womb facility called EctoLife that allows the parents of the future to select the characteristics of their baby from a menu that includes everything from hair and eye color to physical strength, intelligence, and height. In addition, parents can also choose to keep or remove genetically inherited diseases from the DNA of their babies.
marinelink.com

Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
marktechpost.com

This AI Paper Presents A Deep Learning Framework To Accurately Identify The Mineral Compounds From Their Raman Spectra

Specific optical methods, including Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR), Brillouin scattering, and Raman spectroscopy, are used in vibrational spectroscopy. Classification models can convert input items (spectra) into the necessary outputs for data from vibrational spectroscopy (class assignments). It isn’t easy to create such a classification tool, but it would benefit many industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, polymers, forensics, environmental and food sciences, and medicine. Additionally, vibrational spectroscopy data frequently need different and complicated pre-processing processes before chemometric measurements. The robustness and accuracy of future multivariate analyses are enhanced, and the data’s interpretability is increased by a variety of data pre-processing techniques that make allowances for the difficulties of spectral data gathering.
marktechpost.com

New AI Research from the University of Maryland Investigates Cramming Challenge for Training a Language Model on a Single GPU in One Day

In many areas of natural language processing, including language interpretation and natural language synthesis, large-scale training of machine learning models utilizing transformer topologies has produced ground-breaking advances. The widely acknowledged behavior of these systems is their ability to stably scale or to continue to perform better as the number of model parameters and the volume of data increase.
MARYLAND STATE
Vice

Meta’s Board Gaming AI Learned Not To Lie

Late last year, Facebook parent company Meta announced the development of Cicero, a new machine learning tool designed to play the board game Diplomacy with human players, at a high level. In its announcement, the company makes lofty claims about the impact that the AI, which uses a language model to simulate strategic reasoning, could have on the future of AI development, and human-AI relations.
The Verge

Meta acquires smart lensmaker Luxexcel as it works toward AR glasses goal

Meta’s throwing more money into the metaverse with its acquisition of Luxexcel, a Netherlands-based company that specializes in 3D-printing prescription lenses for smart glasses. The news was first reported by Dutch outlet De Tijd (via TechCrunch), but Meta has since confirmed to The Verge that it purchased the company.
TechSpot

Amazon's drone-delivery service rolled out in California and Texas

Something to look forward to: If you've been wondering when (or if) Amazon would start dropping packages in your backyard via drone, the wait is over --- well, sort of. During the run-up to Christmas, the company took some time to test its autonomous drones in a couple of US towns. The program only ran in small areas in California and Texas, but Amazon said it would expand drone deliveries to other locations in the coming months.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

