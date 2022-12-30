ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.

