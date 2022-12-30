Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin
Kansas City Chiefs cancel the media portion of the team's schedule Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
Panthers, Jim Harbaugh had conversation over coaching vacancy, sources confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has had a conversation with Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching vacancy, sources confirmed to Charlotte Sports Live. Sources said the talk between the two was not a job interview, but a preliminary conversation about the position. CSL’s Will Kunkel reported Monday that […]
ABC7 Chicago
Bears cite 'experience' for keeping Justin Fields in lopsided loss
DETROIT -- Bears coach Matt Eberflus cited in-game experience as the reason he kept quarterback Justin Fields under center throughout the entirety of Chicago's41-10 loss to the Detroit Lionsat Ford Field. Fields completed 7 of 21 passes and finished with 30 net passing yards. The Bears were outgained 504-230 in...
ABC7 Chicago
NFL Week 17 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to the New Year and toWeek 17of the 2022 NFL season, as the playoff picture starts becoming clearer. On Sunday, the New York Giants clinched a postseason berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersclinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers. With a loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagleswere denied the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Check out the Week 17 clinching scenarios here.
Damar Hamlin’s Friend & Manager Insists NFL Star Is A ‘Fighter’ As He Remains Sedated
Damar Hamlin’s friend and representative Jordon Rooney spoke about the Buffalo Bills player’s condition as he remains in medical care after collapsing on the field after being tackled during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2. Jordon, who has been close with the NFL player for a number of years, said that Damar, 24, woke up briefly but was currently sedated during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 3.
Damar Hamilton's Charity Raises Millions In Donations After Life-Threatening Collapse
The Buffalo Bills player's toy drive raised almost $4 million after he was stricken by cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football."
ABC7 Chicago
Lions' D'Andre Swift scores first TDs since Dec. 4
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have had no trouble rushing for touchdowns this season, entering Sunday's action tied for third most with the New York Giantsat 19. The reason for the Lions' success has been running backJamaal Williams, who began the day with an NFL-leading 14 rushing TDs. Clinging to...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago faces Cleveland, seeks 4th straight road win
Chicago Bulls (16-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (23-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Cleveland aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Cavaliers are 6-3 against division opponents. Cleveland scores 111.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game. The...
ABC7 Chicago
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win
CLEVELAND -- Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and theCavaliersrallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime Monday night.
ABC7 Chicago
WNBA free agency 2023: Ranking the 15 best free agents
As the calendar turns to 2023, it's time to start thinking about WNBA free agency. Later this month, players and teams can begin to negotiate contracts, which can be officially signed starting on Feb. 1. Although this year's class of free agents isn't quite as top-heavy as last year's, which...
ABC7 Chicago
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT
CLEVELAND -- - Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by any player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.
ABC7 Chicago
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
