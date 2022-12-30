ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Turning a corner: Vision for Hackensack revival turns into real bricks and mortar

By Megan Burrow, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

HACKENSACK — The vision first laid out by city officials a decade ago to reinvent the downtown with a wave of mixed-use development is taking shape in the form of real bricks and mortar.

Over the past year, several large apartment buildings have opened, and they are now filling with tenants. Construction is booming across the city. Other developments are expected to begin leasing in 2023, and many more projects will likely advance in the coming year.

“I think we’ve turned a big corner now that we’ve had a few of the larger apartment complexes that are leased,” said Kathleen Canestrino, the deputy mayor. “Hackensack is really turning into something extraordinary. People are moving in and are really happy here. It’s really been very satisfying to see the culmination of a lot of hard work.”

The new apartments have been leasing quickly, Canestrino said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zqltq_0jySxC9v00

The Brick, a 14-story, 378-unit mixed-use building at 150-170 Main St. that opened in December, is nearly fully leased. The Jefferson, a 377-unit complex at the northern end of the city on Kinderkamack Road near Route 4, within walking distance of NJ Transit’s New Bridge Landing-River Edge station, is filling up.

And the 271 apartments in the first building of the Print House, a planned 653-unit riverfront apartment complex at the site of The Record’s former headquarters on River Street, leased quickly after opening this summer. Construction on the second phase of the Print House, which features another 382 apartments, a courtyard, a clubhouse and a pool, will continue in 2023.

A 10-story former bank building at 210-214 Main St. that was converted into 126 apartments also opened about a year ago and is now fully leased, said Albert Dib, the city's director of redevelopment.

Among the projects expected to open in 2023 is The Walcott, a 235-unit building at Main and Anderson streets, near the Sears building. Workers are completing the first apartment building on the former municipal parking lot across from Bowler City and the Ice House, and they are starting work on the second building. Together they will house 379 apartments.

The foundation is being laid for a 220-unit building on Anderson Street at the site of the former city building department and Rudy’s restaurant.

A 110-unit building at Main and Passaic streets was approved by the city Planning Board, but the developer plans to modify the proposal to change the parking layout, Dib said.

Projects that will likely come before the Planning Board over the next year include a proposed 90-unit building at 463 Main St. and a 268-unit building on a municipal parking lot at State Street and Trinity Place that would include 60 apartments set aside for people with low to moderate incomes.

Canestrino said that although plenty of recent progress has been made in the downtown's transformation, there is more to come.

“We’ve turned a corner, but we’re not at the end of the road yet,” she said. “Projects are moving forward, and we have people calling us every day with new investments.”

