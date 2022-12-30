ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

As northern mayors, we’re too often treated like Oliver Twist begging government for more scraps. This is how we change it

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Znsbh_0jySx9az00

It is a truth universally acknowledged that whatever the problem, it is always someone else’s fault. Especially in politics. What, though, if there are some genuinely difficult problems to solve? Like why the north-east of England generates less wealth per capita than the south-east. Why 38% of our children live in poverty. Why our life expectancy is the lowest in England.

Michael Gove has just confirmed the government’s extended devolution deal for the north-east. It’s worth £4.3bn and covers transport and adult education, and includes a £1.4bn investment fund for economic regeneration. I’ve been working on it for three years and it’s the best-funded devolution deal in England. But will it fix what needs fixing?

I’ve been North of Tyne mayor for three and a half years. My patch covers Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland, up to the Scottish border. In that time, we have smashed our targets from central government, creating 14 years’ worth of jobs, all paying at least the real living wage. Every £1 we invest returns more than £3 to the Treasury in payroll taxes alone. Devolution works, and we need more of it.

Of course, we can’t fix everything. Gove’s deal does not reverse a dozen years of austerity and decades of orchestrated underinvestment by Westminster. Councils in the north-east have faced combined funding cuts of £800m a year since 2010. When I was growing up in the north-east, everyone had a relative who worked in heavy industry – coalmines, steelworks and shipyards. All were closed within a few short years. Our GDP per capita in the north-east plummeted from 93% of the national average in 1981 to 73% by 2017. No other English region has suffered this decline.

The impact of this is felt today. When I spoke to teachers at a school near the old Swan Hunter shipyard along the Tyne recently, the kids said they want to be footballers and actors and pop singers – good for them. But what if that doesn’t happen, I asked their teachers? “A lot of these kids don’t know anyone who’s an engineer, or a senior administrator. They don’t even know anyone who earns enough to buy a house,” they replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACzo7_0jySx9az00
‘When I was growing up, everyone had a relative who worked in coalmines, steelworks or shipyards. All were closed within a few short years.’ The Swan Hunter shipyard on the River Tyne. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

I think the solution lies in not only generating more wealth in the north-east, but keeping it here. If we can get everyone a decent income in a worthwhile occupation, many of our other social ills will be alleviated. We’ll reap a long-term dividend from reduced demand on our NHS, the criminal justice system and social services. That benefits the whole country.

To start building wealth here that we can keep, we’re creating jobs by repurposing relics of forgotten industries. We’ve cleared the site of the Swan Hunter shipyard and are in conversations with an international investor to build wind-turbine components. Our Tyne task force is creating jobs in the clean-energy sector. We’ve landed 11 different tech companies here, creating highly paid jobs in low-carbon businesses. That’s what we can achieve when we’re empowered to make our own decisions.

Still, too much of this power is not in our hands. Our industries and utilities are overwhelmingly owned by distant billionaires. Take Northern PowerGrid, which is owned by Warren Buffett, and generates £125m profit each year on a turnover of £355m. Northumbrian Water, owned by Hong Kong-based Li Ka-shing, enjoys similar returns. Our regional infrastructure makes other people rich – but not us. It’s a real-life game of Monopoly. Our elected MPs and councillors have no power to change this. Until we get control of how we generate wealth, we’ll always be going to Westminster like Oliver Twist, saying: “Please, sir, I want some more.”

English devolution is in its infancy compared with other advanced economies, so we must push for more. Our adult education system is devolved, but not the careers service. I’d like to see that changed because the results speak for themselves – since devolution we’ve seen a 49.7% increase in enrolments to adult education, with 96% of those enrolled completing their course and getting a qualification.

We’ve used our adult education budget to train welders, chefs, computer coders and other skilled professions. Our flexibility lets us work on a micro level. We have funded organisations such as Citizens Advice to coach people for job interviews via Zoom. We’re helping care workers retrain in later life. Our Just Transition programme helps people who worked in high-carbon industries retrain for nothing to get jobs in emerging green sectors.

We funded a community cafe kitchen to look like a professional restaurant to help trainee chefs feel they have a right to occupy beautiful spaces they have never set foot in. And it works. People who have not had a job interview in years now earn the real living wage in hospitality businesses. Rather than pushing people towards the universal credit meat-grinder, we boost people’s confidence. It’s about breaking the catch-22 that keeps people trapped – and feeling trapped – when they want to earn their own crust. And it’s also about providing jobs so talented people don’t need to leave the north-east to develop their careers.

Of course, this new deal will not give nurses a pay rise or restore our council funding. But the recognition by central government that decentralisation might give better results is a turning point. In the levelling up white paper, there was much talk of accountability for mayors and combined authorities. Bring it on.

We want the power and upfront investment here so we can generate the wealth that pays it back, just like any other business. The north of England wants devolution, and we’re getting on with it. Let’s create a system of “devo max” so we can finally remove the belief that Westminster is both the cause of – and the solution to – all our problems.

  • Jamie Driscoll is mayor of the North of Tyne combined authority
  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chagos Islanders demand say as UK-Mauritius sovereignty talks begin

Descendants of the people of the Chagos Islands have claimed their views are being ignored as the prime minister of Mauritius announced the start of talks with Britain over the territory’s sovereignty. Pravind Jugnauth, who has led the Mauritian government since 2017, used a new year’s address to reveal...
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Zelenskiy and Putin signal desire to break war’s deadlock in new year

Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its second calendar year at a delicate point. It is six weeks after the liberation of Kherson and there has been little movement in the frontlines either way since. There is not yet any sign of a full, renewed counteroffensive by the Ukrainians, not helped by the weather which has been above freezing, leaving muddy ground not conducive to military manoeuvre.
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
The Guardian

Christopher Allmand obituary

My fellow medievalist Christopher Allmand, who has died aged 86, was a historian of the hundred years war, especially during and after the reign of Henry V, to which Christopher devoted a major study in 1992. He was an important figure in a golden generation of British scholars who made...
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Is there any end in sight for the war in Ukraine?

Good morning, and happy new year. As Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the northern frontline celebrated with a feast in their subterranean kitchen, Moscow was signalling its intentions for 2023: wave after wave of drone attacks on Kyiv infrastructure that extended into the early hours of Monday morning. In other...
The Guardian

‘A bit of snobbishness’: shadow environment secretary on criticism of his inner-city background

You won’t find Jim McMahon standing in the rolling fields of his family farm, or posing with newly born piglets in his rural constituency. If Labour wins the next general election, the shadow environment secretary will be unlike many of his predecessors in the job, who are often from farming backgrounds. McMahon grew up in inner-city Manchester and brought up his children in Oldham, where he has lived for more than 20 years and been an MP since 2015.
The Guardian

Xi Jinping’s reputation in China and his standing in the world may not survive this Covid disaster

In the chaos of China’s Covid exit wave, China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, has been curiously absent. His last public pronouncement on China’s “dynamic zero”-Covid policy was in his speech to the 20th party congress in October: “We have adhered to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, adhered to dynamic zero-Covid,” he told delegates, “... and achieved major positive results in the overall prevention and control of the epidemic and economic and social development.” It was, he insisted, overwhelming evidence that the policy was correct and that the party cared deeply for the people.
The Guardian

China criticises other countries for ‘excessive’ Covid travel rules

Beijing has criticised recently imposed testing requirements on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing.
The Guardian

Swamps, forests and shelling: new year on Ukraine’s northern frontline

On New Year’s Eve in a patch of forest along the north-east border with Russia, a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces stood guard in their trenches. Ukraine’s most senior defence officials have said they believe Russia will attempt a second invasion from the north in the next couple of months, using troops who have been training for the past three months since being mobilised in October. But the Ukrainian forces defending the border say the Russians will not be able to break through as they did in February, when the Sumy region had no defensive lines.
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy