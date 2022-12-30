As northern mayors, we’re too often treated like Oliver Twist begging government for more scraps. This is how we change it

It is a truth universally acknowledged that whatever the problem, it is always someone else’s fault. Especially in politics. What, though, if there are some genuinely difficult problems to solve? Like why the north-east of England generates less wealth per capita than the south-east. Why 38% of our children live in poverty. Why our life expectancy is the lowest in England.

Michael Gove has just confirmed the government’s extended devolution deal for the north-east. It’s worth £4.3bn and covers transport and adult education, and includes a £1.4bn investment fund for economic regeneration. I’ve been working on it for three years and it’s the best-funded devolution deal in England. But will it fix what needs fixing?

I’ve been North of Tyne mayor for three and a half years. My patch covers Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland, up to the Scottish border. In that time, we have smashed our targets from central government, creating 14 years’ worth of jobs, all paying at least the real living wage. Every £1 we invest returns more than £3 to the Treasury in payroll taxes alone. Devolution works, and we need more of it.

Of course, we can’t fix everything. Gove’s deal does not reverse a dozen years of austerity and decades of orchestrated underinvestment by Westminster. Councils in the north-east have faced combined funding cuts of £800m a year since 2010. When I was growing up in the north-east, everyone had a relative who worked in heavy industry – coalmines, steelworks and shipyards. All were closed within a few short years. Our GDP per capita in the north-east plummeted from 93% of the national average in 1981 to 73% by 2017. No other English region has suffered this decline.

The impact of this is felt today. When I spoke to teachers at a school near the old Swan Hunter shipyard along the Tyne recently, the kids said they want to be footballers and actors and pop singers – good for them. But what if that doesn’t happen, I asked their teachers? “A lot of these kids don’t know anyone who’s an engineer, or a senior administrator. They don’t even know anyone who earns enough to buy a house,” they replied.

I think the solution lies in not only generating more wealth in the north-east, but keeping it here. If we can get everyone a decent income in a worthwhile occupation, many of our other social ills will be alleviated. We’ll reap a long-term dividend from reduced demand on our NHS, the criminal justice system and social services. That benefits the whole country.

To start building wealth here that we can keep, we’re creating jobs by repurposing relics of forgotten industries. We’ve cleared the site of the Swan Hunter shipyard and are in conversations with an international investor to build wind-turbine components. Our Tyne task force is creating jobs in the clean-energy sector. We’ve landed 11 different tech companies here, creating highly paid jobs in low-carbon businesses. That’s what we can achieve when we’re empowered to make our own decisions.

Still, too much of this power is not in our hands. Our industries and utilities are overwhelmingly owned by distant billionaires. Take Northern PowerGrid, which is owned by Warren Buffett, and generates £125m profit each year on a turnover of £355m. Northumbrian Water, owned by Hong Kong-based Li Ka-shing, enjoys similar returns. Our regional infrastructure makes other people rich – but not us. It’s a real-life game of Monopoly. Our elected MPs and councillors have no power to change this. Until we get control of how we generate wealth, we’ll always be going to Westminster like Oliver Twist, saying: “Please, sir, I want some more.”

English devolution is in its infancy compared with other advanced economies, so we must push for more. Our adult education system is devolved, but not the careers service. I’d like to see that changed because the results speak for themselves – since devolution we’ve seen a 49.7% increase in enrolments to adult education, with 96% of those enrolled completing their course and getting a qualification.

We’ve used our adult education budget to train welders, chefs, computer coders and other skilled professions. Our flexibility lets us work on a micro level. We have funded organisations such as Citizens Advice to coach people for job interviews via Zoom. We’re helping care workers retrain in later life. Our Just Transition programme helps people who worked in high-carbon industries retrain for nothing to get jobs in emerging green sectors.

We funded a community cafe kitchen to look like a professional restaurant to help trainee chefs feel they have a right to occupy beautiful spaces they have never set foot in. And it works. People who have not had a job interview in years now earn the real living wage in hospitality businesses. Rather than pushing people towards the universal credit meat-grinder, we boost people’s confidence. It’s about breaking the catch-22 that keeps people trapped – and feeling trapped – when they want to earn their own crust. And it’s also about providing jobs so talented people don’t need to leave the north-east to develop their careers.

Of course, this new deal will not give nurses a pay rise or restore our council funding. But the recognition by central government that decentralisation might give better results is a turning point. In the levelling up white paper, there was much talk of accountability for mayors and combined authorities. Bring it on.

We want the power and upfront investment here so we can generate the wealth that pays it back, just like any other business. The north of England wants devolution, and we’re getting on with it. Let’s create a system of “devo max” so we can finally remove the belief that Westminster is both the cause of – and the solution to – all our problems.