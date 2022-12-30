Lake Highlands takes command to claim Allen Holiday Tournament title against host school

By Cody Thorn

In a battle of top-10 teams in the Class 6A rankings, Richardson Lake Highlands showcased why it is the No. 1 team in the state’s largest classification.

The Wildcats dominated from the start and beat No. 7-ranked Allen, 81-68, Thursday night in the championship game of the In-N-Out Burger Allen Holiday Tournament.

The 4–0 run to the title comes off the heels of a 1-2 showing for the nationally ranked Wildcats at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., with losses to two top 10-ranked teams.

The finals of this tournament provided a road game-like atmosphere with Allen fans packing into the bleachers.

“We love being in a difficult environment, playing them in their tournament at home and they had a good crowd,” Lake Highlands coach Joe Duffield said. “Our kids really get up for that. Our kids really get up that, they love big-time games and matchups.”

The Wildcats (14-3) dominated from the start and raced out to a 25-10 lead in the first quarter behind the trio that carried them throughout the tournament: Jaylen Washington, Quinton Perkins and Tre Johnson. The three had 19 of those points and set the tone.

Perkins and Washington each had two 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

“We came out and knocked down shots and then came down and stopped their shots,” said Perkins, who had eight points in the win, and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Johnson, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, took over in the second quarter with 10 points, starting with a 3-pointer only seconds into the quarter. The Wildcats took a 16-point lead into the break, with Allen having 25 points and Johnson with 15 after two quarters.

Washington, who had 22 points, hit four 3-pointers in the second half and was a catalyst in a 13-4 run that took an already double-digit lead into a 24-point advance following a layup by Johnson with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

Johnson tallied 32 points and had 14 rebounds in the win. He was the other All-Tournament pick for the Wildcats.

Allen (16-6) rallied late in the fourth and pulled within 11, 79-68, after consecutive 3-pointers by Femi Olaniyan. The senior guard hit a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth and tallied 26 points.

He and teammate Dylan Archey, who had seven points, were named to the All-Tournament team.

Lake Highlands returns to action Saturday in a district game at Irving MacArthur.

“It’s a lot of games and a lot of basketball, but that is what we want to do and that is we want to play,” Perkins said.

Lake Travis 57, Richardson 56

A second state-ranked team in the tournament fell on the final day, as Lake Travis held off a late charge from the Eagles to escape with a win in the consolation championship game on Thursday night.

Richardson, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A, and Lake Travis each lost its opening game of the tournament before winning twice on Wednesday.

That set up a showdown in the Allen Auxiliary Gym, and the game went down to the wire. Richardson stole an inbound pass and had a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer fall short on what would’ve been a game-winning basket.

The teams were locked in a competitive battle throughout - tied 17-17 after one quarter - before the Cavaliers (15-4) slowly pulled away.

Up five going into the fourth, Lake Travis leaned on 6-foot-7 sophomore Hudson Greer to lock up the win. The sophomore had seven of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t start the way we wanted (in the tournament) but we executed to a T throughout the tournament,” Greer said. “This last game was a little closer than we would’ve liked, but a win is a win.”

Richardson (14-7) isn’t quite the dominating team it was last year when it was ranked No. 1 in the USA at one point, but lost current Southeastern Conference players Cason Wallace (Kentucky) and Rylan Griffen (Alabama) to graduation.

However, the team returned Tim Jordan from the playoff run last year and he dominated this game.

The 6-foot-5 forward scored 28 points, 22 of which came in the second half. He scored twice in the final minute to pull the Eagles within a basket.

The last came with two seconds left, in which Lake Travis’ defense smothered the 3-point line, clinging to a 57-54 lead.

Jordan’s size provided problems for the Cavaliers and his athletic ability has led to a football offer from Texas Tech and a basketball offer from Western Illinois.

The Cavaliers got 14 points from 6-foot-6 forward Teddy Taken in the win, including 10 coming in the second half. He was the only other player on both teams to finish in double figures with Jordan and Greer.

“We like the stiff competition in this tournament,” Lake Travis coach Clint Baty said. “Our guys need to see that and when you come up here, you will get that every game.

"All four games we had were all close at some point. After that first one (against Plano East) we took on the chin, we competed a lot better and executed a lot better.”

Richardson will play Richardson JJ Pearce in a district game on Saturday, while Lake Travis is idle until hosting Austin on Jan. 3.