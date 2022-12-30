Read full article on original website
Norwalk book group looks at ‘what if’
NORWALK, Conn. — There’s value in asking “What if,” Audrey Cozzarin said, citing a book by Rob Hopkins. Crazy “what if” ideas developed by organized groups can lead to action even if it appears unlikely, Cozzarin said at a progressive book group she organized along with Sarah Roy, a Fairfield resident. Her favorite example from Hopkins book, “From What Is to What If,” is the effort to make London a park city. Hopkins asks, “What if you could swim safely in all of London’s canals? What if all residential streets were play streets? What if every street had public art?” And people are working on it.
Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge
NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15. “Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.
We’re almost there!
We are so close to meeting our goal of $50,000 by midnight with $43,095 raised so far. But we need your help to get us there. Your donation could be the one that puts us over the finish line. It’s no secret that nonprofit newsrooms like ours face significant funding...
Fairfield County listed as High/Orange COVID-19 area
NORWALK, Conn. —The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed Fairfield County in the High/Orange category on its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven Counties are also listed as High/Orange while Hartford, New London, Tolland and Windham Counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category.
Happy Holidays, Norwalk!
From everyone on the NancyOnNorwalk team, heartfelt wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season. It’s been a busy year; we look forward to continued success in 2023, delivering local news that matters to you. We thank you for your ongoing support and wish you happiness and joy into...
Norwalk wins $2 million DECD grant to remediate Webster lot
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s hoped-for Webster Block redevelopment has won support from the State with a $2 million grant to fund remediation of unspecified pollution. The money was awarded by the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) as part of their funding for the Brownfield Municipal Grant and the Targeted Brownfield Development Loan programs, a City news release said.
Norwalk hopes for better reval in 2023
NORWALK, Conn. — A $8.1 million drop in Norwalk’s 2021 Grand List, the result of citizen challenges to 2018’s revaluations, has helped inspire a new approach: As of next year, the city’s commercial and residential properties will no longer be evaluated by the same company. While...
Norwalk BoE approves request for 12.7% budget increase
NORWALK, Conn. — The operating budget ask from Norwalk Public Schools calls for a 12.7% increase, a $27.6 million bump up from the 2022-23 budget. Approved unanimously at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella’s recommended $245.5 million budget marks a decrease from the “preliminary” numbers released just one week prior, when NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani announced a $32 million increase had been calculated.
Surprise OSHA inspection carries a cost to Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — An unannounced standard inspection by Connecticut OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) shook up City officials in November, because, they say, it’s been decades since the last one. Violations in the citation provided Wednesday to NancyOnNorwalk range from a heater being plugged into a power...
Kulhawik announces retirement
NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik is retiring after a decade as Norwalk Police Chief. Kulhawik divulged this Monday at the Police Commission meeting, where he took a second to publicly thank the Commissioners, as well previous Commissioners and former Mayor Richard Moccia, for being supportive. “I doubt that you’re...
Maritime Aquarium; Music program for underserved Norwalk area students
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Art Space offers after-school music education for kids. Teens offered opportunity to learn in Maritime Aquarium program. Free after-school music education will be available to underserved Norwalk area students in grades 1 through 8 via the newly announced “Petty-Drayton Music Program” at The Norwalk Art Space, starting on Wednesday Jan. 25. According to a news release, veteran filmmaker Adria Petty and renowned first-call muti-instrumentalist Charley Drayton will fund the startup, which will include guitar and singing lessons, ear training, and performance coaching.
Kulhawik given send off after 10 years as Norwalk Police Chief
NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik was honored Tuesday on his last day on the job as Norwalk Police Chief. “Congratulations on your retirement after 40 years of service to the Norwalk Department of Police Services,” a dispatcher said in Kulhawik’s final radio conversation. “Thank you for your leadership professionalism and compassion. The members of the department thank you for being our chief for the past 10 years we wish you the best of luck with your well-earned retirement.”
Walsh appointed Interim Norwalk Police Chief
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh is leading the department now that Thomas Kulhawik has retired after 10 years as police chief. Mayor Harry Rilling appointed Walsh to serve as Interim Police Chief on Wednesday, a news release said. The Police Commission will appoint a permanent chief.
Norwalk BoE considers $32M budget hike
NORWALK, Conn. — Preliminary figures indicate a needed 14.9% increase in the Norwalk Public Schools budget for the coming school year. If they pan out, the Board of Education would be requesting $32 million more than this year’s school budget. Part of the expected increase is due to...
Why are flamingos pink?
Tired of fundraising? So are we – so we’re sharing some fun on this cold and rainy day. Our pink (orange?) friends get their color from what they eat; betcha didn’t know that?!. Now that we’ve got you, betcha didn’t know this either – we are excited...
Update on the 2023-2024 NPS budget development
Norwalk Public Schools has presented an update of the 2023-2024 budget, and it is a request that we have anticipated for the last two years. We will spend an extensive amount of time in its development so that it is both educationally sound and fiscally responsible. The preliminary request we...
Norwalk Land Trust wins $50,000 for island sanctuary
National Fish and Wildlife Fund and Environmental Protection Agency officials announced Monday a $50,000 federal grant for a Norwalk bird sanctuary, contingent on $12,500 in local fundraising. The Norwalk Land Trust won the grant which will complete its nine-year campaign to remediate toxic contaminants and convert Hoyt Island into a...
Norwalk Council looks to extend City Carting (WIN Waste) contracts
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Common Council members appear poised to add at least one year onto the waste management contract negotiated with City Carting just over a decade ago. Adding another two years and approving the fee changes negotiated with Win Waste Innovations Holdings, which bought City Carting in...
Menorah lighting ceremonies planned
NORWALK, Conn. — The Chabad Schneerson Center plans to light up area towns with Community Menorah Lighting Ceremonies:. You’ll find “Chanukah Wonderland” in the SoNo Collection’s Magnificent Room on Sunday Dec.18 from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., according to a news release. Everyone is invited to come down and take part in crafting, menorah decorating, and other activities. There will be music and a reading corner, and dreidels and gelt for all. The Menorah Lighting will be at 3:30.
Rilling ends water emergency, asks residents to continue conserving
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has lifted Norwalk’s water emergency. “Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve had sufficient rain that will resupply our reservoirs to a point where we feel comfortable doing that,” Rilling said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. “But we’re still asking people to be diligent in conservation efforts to make sure they do everything possible to save and conserve this valuable resource.”
