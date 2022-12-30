ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner

Nikki Haley rips McConnell's meet-up with Biden as 'publicity stunt'

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) Wednesday gathering with President Joe Biden as a "publicity stunt." McConnell is set to welcome Biden to Kentucky Wednesday to promote the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to the White...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

No end in sight: 2023 portends full year of fighting in Ukraine

NO END IN SIGHT: It seems certain that 2023 will be a critical year for the war in Ukraine as the ravages of Vladimir Putin’s illegal and ill-conceived invasion exact a terrible toll on both sides. It seems equally likely the war will not end this year, with both sides committed to demands for the other’s total capitulation.
Washington Examiner

National Progressive Radio strikes again

NPR’s Morning Edition ran a segment on Monday that perfectly encapsulated the broadcaster’s left-wing assumptions, its determination to spread them, the contemptuous betrayal of its mission to represent varied views, and its modus operandi camouflaging propaganda as news. It’s worth documenting periodically lest we forget that this bias...
Washington Examiner

Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship. Santos’s ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, spoke out this weekend about dating and living with the incoming congressman nearly a decade ago following a story in the North Shore Leader newspaper that first called his claims into question.
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Pope Benedict XVI's body lying in state at Vatican

The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lying in state in St. Peter's Basilica as thousands of people line up to pay their respects on Monday. Benedict died on New Year's Eve at the age of 95, nine years after he retired as pope, becoming the first pontiff in 600 years to do so. Benedict's body will be displayed for three days in an open casket at the church, with people allowed to pay their respects until 7 p.m. each evening.
Washington Examiner

Prepare for insurgency in Iran when the Ayatollahs fall

On May 8, 1945, President Harry S. Truman confirmed Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender. "We join in offering our thanks to the Providence which has guided and sustained us through the dark days of adversity," he declared. "Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band."
Washington Examiner

McCarthy acknowledges he's short on votes for speaker, prepares for floor vote battle

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) acknowledged that he did not have the 218 votes needed to get him the speaker’s gavel during a fiery closed-door conference meeting where he sparred with his conservative defectors, who asserted that nothing has changed just ahead of the start of floor proceedings on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Kevin McCarthy's House speaker dreams on the line in Tuesday's vote

House lawmakers are convening to elect the next speaker, who will lead the chamber over the next two years, shortly after the 118th Congress was sworn in on Tuesday. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is eyeing the top leadership spot and has been working for months to garner enough support to secure the speaker's gavel. However, he must face growing opposition from within his own party to win the election — with the California Republican vowing to go through as many roll call votes as necessary to meet the required threshold.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP lawmaker calls for 'Never Kevin' Republicans to be banned from committees

A Republican lawmaker called for members of the conference planning to vote against Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to be banned from committees. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) stirred the pot at a tense meeting of House Republicans Tuesday morning ahead of the speaker vote, prompting backlash from Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). McCarthy argued with Roy following the exchange with Rogers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy