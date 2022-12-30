Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Disney’s Benedict Cumberbatch could face reparations legal battle
Disney and Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch is under investigation in Barbados for historical links to slavery at a sugar plantation in the small island nation. The Caribbean nation may demand that Cumberbatch’s family pay reparations for slavery connected to his great-grandfather’s purchase of a plantation in 1728, according to the Telegraph.
Washington Examiner
The 'college campus cancel mob' came for Pope Benedict XVI, too
Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, was no stranger to the "college campus cancel mob," seeing what leftist German students could do even decades before it became a widespread problem here in the United States. In 1966, the scholarly priest took up a professor job at the University of...
Comments / 0