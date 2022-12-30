Read full article on original website
BBC
Construction of new railway station to begin early 2023
Construction work on a new train station in Bristol is due to begin early in 2023. The station, at Ashley Down, will be between Temple Meads and Filton Abbey Wood, with services eventually running to the new YTL Arena in Filton. It will be built on Station Road, just south...
BBC
Brighton Marina: Man, 56, dies in New Year's Eve fall
A man has died after falling from height at Brighton Marina in East Sussex on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to the Marina shortly after 10:00 GMT on 31 December 2022. Officers said the 56-year-old was declared dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been...
BBC
Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said. The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs. Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were...
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
What could 2023 hold for Scottish politics?
2022 could scarcely have been a more dramatic or eventful year in politics - featuring three prime ministers, a Supreme Court showdown over independence and industrial unrest amid a cost of living crisis. But with no elections or indeed referendums marked on the calendar for 2023, are we in for...
BBC
Knighthoods for MPs who caused Boris Johnson headaches
Two MPs who caused trouble for ex-PM Boris Johnson have received knighthoods in the New Year Honours list. Labour's Chris Bryant and Conservative Julian Lewis, who chair the standards and intelligence committees respectively, have both been honoured. Sir Tom Scholar, the top Treasury civil servant sacked by former PM Liz...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah made CBE
A mother campaigning against air pollution after her daughter's death says being made a CBE is "bittersweet". Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, from Lewisham in south-east London, has been named in the New Year Honours list for services to public health. She has been fighting to introduce the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill...
BBC
Rays Farm attraction near Bridgnorth closes after 32 years
A countryside attraction for young people has closed after 32 years. Rays Farm Country Matters near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said it took the decision "due to several reasons outside of our control". It has been contacted for further detail. On social media, the family-run attraction, based in Billingsley, thanked people for...
BBC
NI Health: Emergency care pressures 'will cause more deaths'
Emergency care pressures in Northern Ireland will cause more unnecessary deaths in the future, according to a senior doctor. Dr Paul Kerr said there was currently "a dreadful crowding situation" at emergency departments (EDs). He told The Irish News on Tuesday that the health service had experienced its worst winter...
BBC
New Year Honours: Bristol Beacon chief appointed CBE
The chief executive of an arts venue who oversaw its name change away from that of a slave trader has been recognised in the New Year Honours. Bristol Beacon's Louise Mitchell has been appointed CBE in recognition of her services to the arts. She led on the name change of...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
BBC
Chesterfield: Roads reopen after dynamite found near building
Roads have been reopened after dynamite was found outside a building in Derbyshire, police confirmed. A 100m cordon was set up after the discovery was made by a member of the public at a business on Stonegravels Lane, in Chesterfield, on Monday. Derbyshire Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team...
BBC
Council accused over delays at football club run by SPOTY winner
A football club run by a BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner has been left without proper changing rooms for three years, a council has been told. Park Knowle FC said it "desperately needs" better facilities in Redcatch Park and has blamed the delays on Bristol City Council. The...
BBC
Somerset man jailed after threatening wife with knife
A man who attacked his wife and threatened her with a knife in the middle of the night has been jailed. After an argument on 25 May, Paul Green, 40, of Pearmain Road, Somerton, Somerset, woke his wife and covered her face with a pillow while threatening her with the weapon.
BBC
Perth hotel fire: Three dead in blaze at New County Hotel
Three people have died after a fire broke out at a Perth hotel. Emergency services including 21 ambulance crews, 60 firefighters and nine fire trucks were called to the New County Hotel on County Place at about 05:10. Hotel guests and two people from neighbouring flats were evacuated and police...
BBC
Killarney: Four men injured at Irish hotel housing asylum seekers
Four men have been injured in an incident at a hotel used to house asylum seekers in County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland. Gardaí (Irish police) said they were called to a "public order incident involving a group of males" in Killarney on Sunday evening. The four men...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Thor the walrus leaves Blyth after overnight harbour stay
A walrus who attracted huge crowds in Scarborough and saw the town's new year fireworks cancelled has left his latest stopping point of Blyth. The animal, dubbed Thor, arrived in the Northumberland harbour at about midday on Monday where he rested on a pontoon. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue...
BBC
Sussex coastal walkers rescue trapped dolphin
A group of women who were out for a walk on the Sussex coast rescued a dolphin which had become trapped in a rock gulley in rough seas. Three members of the Hastings Rounders team came across the animal at Rock-a-Nore, near Hastings, on Thursday and two of them went into the water.
BBC
First 44 migrants of 2023 cross Channel in small boat
Some 44 migrants have been brought to shore in the UK, in the first small boat crossing of the new year. The migrants were picked up by the UK's Border Force and taken to Dover. French authorities say another two boats carrying 80 migrants got into difficulty in the Channel...
