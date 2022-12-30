Effective: 2023-01-03 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; Cumberland; De Kalb; Franklin; Giles; Grundy; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marshall; Maury; Moore; Putnam; Rutherford; Smith; Van Buren; Warren; White; Wilson TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY LAWRENCE LINCOLN MARSHALL MAURY MOORE PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILSON

