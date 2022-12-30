ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

DeSantis strikes defiant tone in inauguration speech amid 2024 speculation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took aim at the “floundering federal establishment” in Washington during his inauguration speech on Tuesday, lauding his accomplishments during his first term as governor and calling Florida a symbol of freedom. DeSantis won reelection in November against Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, a contrast to a generally disappointing…
