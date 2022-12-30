Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
DeSantis strikes defiant tone in inauguration speech amid 2024 speculation
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took aim at the “floundering federal establishment” in Washington during his inauguration speech on Tuesday, lauding his accomplishments during his first term as governor and calling Florida a symbol of freedom. DeSantis won reelection in November against Democrat Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, a contrast to a generally disappointing…
Rep.-elect George Santos set to be sworn in amid controversy
Embattled U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos is set to be sworn in despite a spiral of investigations from federal and local prosecutors into his campaign spending and lies about his family history, resume and education
Twitter bids Pelosi adieu as she steps down from House speakership: 'So is anyone going to miss Nancy Pelosi?'
Twitter users gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., their goodbyes as she prepared to step down from her position of Democratic Party leadership.
