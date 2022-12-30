Read full article on original website
Related
Can sipping more water slow aging and even death?
How much water should you drink? Why is hydration important for health? A new study says there are health benefits to drinking enough water.
WebMD
How I Handle Managing My Diabetes Care
This month, the American Diabetes Association issued new guidelines for managing all diabetes, including type 2. Among the recommendations is an emphasis on higher weight loss goals (of up to 15%), the importance of a good night’s sleep, increased levels of physical activity, and achieving lower blood pressure. As...
China blasts 'unacceptable' COVID-19 travel restrictions, claims political motivations for new rules
China has changed how it reports cases and deaths related to COVID-19, with officials no longer counting asymptomatic results as positive and only certain deaths as covid-related.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
WebMD
Living With Secondary Progressive MS
Like a lot of people with MS, I was initially diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). It’s common to be diagnosed with RRMS from the get-go and gradually evolve to secondary progressive or primary progressive MS. But I was told that the average patient could take around 10 years to transition to secondary progressive and 20 years to primary progressive. I was OK with that. I figured that in 20 years, I’d be 58 and already had a good run. Well, to my surprise, that wasn’t the case.
Comments / 0