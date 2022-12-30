Read full article on original website
On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 178, east of Powerhouse No. 1. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene and were notified by Kern County Fire Department personnel that the two occupants of the Toyota Corolla had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash.
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
On Dec. 24 at approximately 6:50 p.m., Ridgecrest police responded to a call for a traffic accident in the 500 block of North China Lake Boulevard. Upon arrival, police were told that a man had deliberately hit another vehicle with his car several times and then fled on foot, according to a police news release.
