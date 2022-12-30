On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 178, east of Powerhouse No. 1. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene and were notified by Kern County Fire Department personnel that the two occupants of the Toyota Corolla had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash.

LAKE ISABELLA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO